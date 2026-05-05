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Residential properties with garden for sale in Lida District, Belarus

;
Lida
49
Dubrovienski sielski Saviet
7
Hancarski sielski Saviet
7
Tracciakouski sielski Saviet
3
14 properties total found
in Tracciakouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Tracciakouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 95 m²
Less than 1 km to g. Lida in Ostrovlya, near the central water, gas pipeline and asphalt (20…
$29,000
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House in Hancarski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Hancarski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 115 m²
Cozy cottage for sale in picturesque Dorzh Price by agreement A great option for those who d…
$15,000
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House in Dubrovienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Dubrovienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 51 m²
Farm for sale on the outskirts of Lida in Pridybayly, 5-10 minutes drive from the South town…
$5,900
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Alanya HomeAlanya Home
House in Lida, Belarus
House
Lida, Belarus
Area 115 m²
Brick house for sale in Lida on Victory Avenue, 176. Spacious and reliable brick house with …
$28,000
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House in Lida, Belarus
House
Lida, Belarus
Area 176 m²
A functional residential building on the street is for sale. 1st Hasanovskaya ... Block bric…
$54,000
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House in Hancarski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Hancarski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 45 m²
A garden house is for sale near D. Dorji, suitable for year-round living. Kitchen with warm …
$17,500
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GrekodomGrekodom
House in Piersamajski, Belarus
House
Piersamajski, Belarus
Area 62 m²
Are you looking for a quiet place near the city? This house is an ideal option for a comfort…
$23,000
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House in Piersamajski, Belarus
House
Piersamajski, Belarus
Area 62 m²
Are you looking for a quiet place near the city? This house is an ideal option for a comfort…
$19,900
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House in Lida, Belarus
House
Lida, Belarus
Area 62 m²
On Dzerzhinsky Street on a large plot of 10.26 acres among numerous thuya and decorative shr…
$26,500
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House in Hancarski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Hancarski sielski Saviet, Belarus
For sale cottage located in residential ST "Prinemanskoye", Lida district. The house is 2 st…
$10,000
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House in Hancarski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Hancarski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 110 m²
We offer to your attention a spacious residential house with its own territory of 6.22 acres…
$13,500
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House in Lida, Belarus
House
Lida, Belarus
Area 138 m²
In the "royal village" sold luxury cottage with good repairs, a major garage and hozbuilding…
$135,000
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in Dubrounia, Belarus
Dubrounia, Belarus
Area 115 m²
In the immediate vicinity of the city, a half house (4-room apartment) with a total area of …
$27,000
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House in Lida, Belarus
House
Lida, Belarus
Area 100 m²
A brick mansard type house is for sale in Youth. Total area of 100m2, residential 46m2. All …
$37,000
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Property types in Lida District

apartments
houses

Properties features in Lida District, Belarus

with Garage
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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