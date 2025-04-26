Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Lida District, Belarus

Lida
35
Traccakouski selski Savet
7
Dubrovenski selski Savet
5
Gancarski selski Savet
5
64 properties total found
House in Dubrovenski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Dubrovenski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 141 m²
In the vicinity of Lida on a large plot of 37 acres there is a beautiful house with five liv…
$69,000
House in Traccakouski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Traccakouski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 150 m²
House brick + gas silicate, insulated with 100 mm polystyrene foam, sheathed with siding. Al…
$65,000
House in Dzitvanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Dzitvanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 49 m²
Country house (brick) with attic and basement (garage + basement). 10 acres of land. Electri…
$9,900
House in Gancarski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Gancarski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 72 m²
For sale is a house sheathed with siding, built of wood and annexes of GSB blocks, completel…
$18,500
House in Dubrouna, Belarus
House
Dubrouna, Belarus
Area 81 m²
For sale plot (40 acres in private ownership) with incomplete construction of a residential …
$34,999
House in Lida, Belarus
House
Lida, Belarus
Area 89 m²
For sale 4-room house in the r-n str.Gen.Bedy. Total area of 88.8 m2, residential 71.8 m2, k…
$26,999
House in Lida, Belarus
House
Lida, Belarus
Area 145 m²
House for sale in the Sverdlova area. Located on the street. 5 December. The house is large …
$37,999
House in Lida, Belarus
House
Lida, Belarus
Area 150 m²
Wide, 1 km from the city is a functional house for life. The walls of brick and GSB, insulat…
$65,000
House in Lida, Belarus
House
Lida, Belarus
Area 315 m²
The house on the corner of the street. Warsaw. Excellent location. Water, electricity, gas a…
$15,000
House in Dubrovenski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Dubrovenski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 52 m²
A house for sale in New Settlements!Address: 1 km. from Lida, 5 minutes drive from the cente…
$21,500
House in Dzitvanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Dzitvanski selski Savet, Belarus
For sale cottage in a quiet and peaceful place, near the city of Lida. 10 acres of land. On …
$7,900
House in Lida, Belarus
House
Lida, Belarus
Area 33 m²
For sale 1 apartment in 4 apartment residential building on 3rd Kuibyshev street.The total a…
$12,900
House in Lida, Belarus
House
Lida, Belarus
Area 70 m²
A house for sale on Maxim Gorky.Ideal location, corner house, asphalt, land - 6.94 hundred.T…
$18,999
House in Lida, Belarus
House
Lida, Belarus
Area 67 m²
House for sale in the area of Sverdlov on the street. 1st Vilnius with a good plot, which co…
$17,500
House in Lida, Belarus
House
Lida, Belarus
Area 149 m²
A house for sale in the Youth District. 90 percent ready. In the house, a triple reinforceme…
$94,999
House in Lida, Belarus
House
Lida, Belarus
Area 87 m²
For sale 4-room apartment on the street. Kuibysheva in a residential one-story house with al…
$56,999
House in Belicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Belicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 39 m²
House for sale with a plot in d. Ponemons!Address: Peskovskiy S/S, a picturesque place on th…
$5,500
House in Traccakouski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Traccakouski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 124 m²
Large house for sale 124.m2 (residential 69.1m2) kitchen 15.5 m2, fully ready for year-round…
$91,999
House in Lida, Belarus
House
Lida, Belarus
Area 214 m²
A mansard type house is for sale on Peschanaya Street (Tsarskoye Village). The house was bui…
$264,999
House in Lida, Belarus
House
Lida, Belarus
Area 130 m²
For sale 1 floor log house with attic floor. House built in 2005, completely burned. The hou…
$88,999
House in Tarnouski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Tarnouski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 70 m²
A house for sale in Reclivci. 12 km from Lida. 2km from the M6The area of the house is 70.0 …
$7,800
House in Dzitvanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Dzitvanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 16 m²
A dacha for sale in ST Gaevka. 9 acres of land. The water is seasonal. A house where you can…
$7,500
House in Gancarski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Gancarski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 56 m²
For sale a cozy two-storey cottage in a picturesque place ST Chemistry, Goncharsky S / S! Th…
$28,500
House in Gancarski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Gancarski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 21 m²
For sale is a fully prepared site for construction, light, water, well. A little house. Urge…
$8,999
House in Malejkauscyzna, Belarus
House
Malejkauscyzna, Belarus
Area 67 m²
A house with a plot of 30 acres in the village of Maleikovsky is for sale. The house is wood…
$29,900
House in Dubrovenski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Dubrovenski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 82 m²
For sale two-storey cottage in the village of Novoselki. On the plot is a two-storey brick h…
$16,900
House in Lida, Belarus
House
Lida, Belarus
Area 176 m²
The house is completely ready to live on the street. 1st Hasanovskaya. A large well-kept plo…
$52,999
House in Lida, Belarus
House
Lida, Belarus
Area 128 m²
House for sale on Poselkova 42, with a plot of 12.05 hundred.The total area is 128.2 square …
$21,999
House in Gancarski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Gancarski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 26 m²
Sale of a dacha in the CT "Soviet". The plot is 6.4 acres in private property. Water is a we…
$6,600
Cottage in Lida, Belarus
Cottage
Lida, Belarus
Area 311 m²
On sale a modern, stylish cottage in a prestigious area, with a plot of 10 acres. The cottag…
$145,000
