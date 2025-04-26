Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Lida District, Belarus

Lida
69
73 properties total found
1 room apartment in Lida, Belarus
1 room apartment
Lida, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 1/5
One-bedroom apartment on the 1st floor of a brick house in the heart of the city. The window…
$25,000
1 room apartment in Lida, Belarus
1 room apartment
Lida, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 3/5
Spacious 1-room apartment for sale on Alexander Nevsky street, 44. Floor: 3/5. Total area: 3…
$27,500
3 room apartment in Lida, Belarus
3 room apartment
Lida, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 55 m²
Floor 3/5
For sale a cozy 3-room apartment on the 3rd floor of a 5-storey brick house. The apartment h…
$42,500
3 room apartment in Lida, Belarus
3 room apartment
Lida, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 72 m²
Floor 5/9
Three-bedroom apartment of the Czech project with renovation. A screed is poured throughout …
$71,999
1 room apartment in Lida, Belarus
1 room apartment
Lida, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 2/3
One-bedroom apartment for sale on the second floor in a brick house. Total area of 35.9 squa…
Price on request
2 room apartment in Lida, Belarus
2 room apartment
Lida, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 1/1
Apartment with separate entrance on the street. Krupskaya. Total area of 41 sq.m., residenti…
$13,500
3 room apartment in Lida, Belarus
3 room apartment
Lida, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 4/5
The apartment has many advantages that distinguish it from apartments for sale in the second…
$37,500
Apartment in Lida, Belarus
Apartment
Lida, Belarus
Area 1 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale is a plot of land of 55 acres with a canned foundation for the construction of a ca…
$75
3 room apartment in Persamajski, Belarus
3 room apartment
Persamajski, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 66 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale bright and cozy 3-room apartment in the village of Pervomaisky! Spacious and warm: …
$22,462
3 room apartment in Lida, Belarus
3 room apartment
Lida, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 4/5
In the Krasnoarmeysky district, a three-bedroom apartment is sold ready for living completel…
$51,999
Apartment in Lida, Belarus
Apartment
Lida, Belarus
Area 87 m²
In the immediate vicinity of the school, kindergartens, grocery stores, pharmacies, post off…
$39,000
3 room apartment in Lida, Belarus
3 room apartment
Lida, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 5/5
For sale 3-room apartment with excellent renovation on the 5-floor panel 5-storey house on t…
$43,999
3 room apartment in Byarozawka, Belarus
3 room apartment
Byarozawka, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 54 m²
Floor 1/4
For sale 3 rooms apartment in Berezovka (Lidsky district), Novogrudskaya str., 28. The apart…
$22,700
3 room apartment in Lida, Belarus
3 room apartment
Lida, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 40 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale three-bedroom apartment in a blocked residential building with a total area of 40.3…
$12,900
3 room apartment in Lida, Belarus
3 room apartment
Lida, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 59 m²
Floor 2/5
Spacious 3 to apartment South town. The apartment is on the second floor, the windows are pl…
$34,999
3 room apartment in Lida, Belarus
3 room apartment
Lida, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 72 m²
Floor 7/9
For sale 3 - apartment on 7 November 10 building 1. Total area: 72.0 square meters. Living a…
$60,999
3 room apartment in Lida, Belarus
3 room apartment
Lida, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 56 m²
Floor 5/5
For sale 3 square meters on the street. Kirova 3a: A beautiful place with a green recreation…
$34,999
2 room apartment in Lida, Belarus
2 room apartment
Lida, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 1/5
Budget 2-room apartment for sale on Victory Avenue 41. The apartment is located on the 1st f…
$27,000
3 room apartment in Lida, Belarus
3 room apartment
Lida, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 9/9
Spacious 3 apartment for sale on the street Gastello 47. The apartment is located on the 9th…
$58,000
2 room apartment in Lida, Belarus
2 room apartment
Lida, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 32 m²
Floor 2/2
For sale is a bright, sunny two-bedroom apartment on Ostrovsky Street, located on the second…
$27,000
3 room apartment in Lida, Belarus
3 room apartment
Lida, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 35 m²
Floor 1/2
In a good Stalin house, a share in an apartment is sold, which includes a spacious room of 2…
$9,500
2 room apartment in Lida, Belarus
2 room apartment
Lida, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 3/3
For sale budget 2-room apartment on the street Sovetskaya 39. The apartment is located on th…
$26,600
3 room apartment in Lida, Belarus
3 room apartment
Lida, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 2/5
On sale a three-room apartment on the 2nd floor of a five-storey building on Tukhachevsky St…
$53,999
2 room apartment in Lida, Belarus
2 room apartment
Lida, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
Floor 5/5
2 apartments for sale on Masherov 21.Total area: 51.0 square meters.Living area: 30.1 m2.Kit…
$32,500
1 room apartment in Lida, Belarus
1 room apartment
Lida, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 5/10
One-bedroom apartment on the 5th floor of a 10-storey house. The house was rented out in 201…
$32,000
Apartment in Lida, Belarus
Apartment
Lida, Belarus
Area 22 m²
Share For sale 22/94 shares in the ownership of a log house in the city center! Address: Shu…
$10,999
3 room apartment in Lida, Belarus
3 room apartment
Lida, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 78 m²
Floor 1/3
3-k. sq. On the street. Sovetskaya 38. Total area: 77.6 m. Residential area: 53.5 m. Sq. Kit…
$86,999
1 room apartment in Lida, Belarus
1 room apartment
Lida, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 1/9
For sale 1 square. on the street Rybinovsky 14. Total area: 37.5 square meters. Living area:…
$26,999
Apartment in Lida, Belarus
Apartment
Lida, Belarus
Area 103 m²
Half of the house is an isolated 4-room apartment with a combined bathroom, a large kitchen.…
$31,500
3 room apartment in Lida, Belarus
3 room apartment
Lida, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 73 m²
Floor 1/9
For sale 3-k apartment on 7 November 8 Corp. 1. Total area: 73.0 square meters. Living area:…
$66,500
