THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Belarus
Brest Region
Kamenets District
Houses
Houses for sale in Kamenets District, Belarus
Vysokaye
8
Kamyanyets
6
Vidamlianski sielski Saviet
6
Pieliscanski sielski Saviet
4
Dzmitrovicki sielski Saviet
3
Ratajcycki sielski Saviet
3
Viarchovicki sielski Saviet
3
Kamianiucki sielski Saviet
2
Navickavicki sielski Saviet
2
Rasnianski sielski Saviet
2
Bielaviezski sielski Saviet
1
Recycki sielski Saviet
1
Vojski sielski Saviet
1
Voucynski sielski Saviet
1
Show more
Show less
House
Clear all
43 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
House
Dzmitrovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
28 m²
€ 18,913
Lot 7061. On sale is a house in a village on the banks of the Belaya River. The walls are er…
House
Kalienkavicy, Belarus
43 m²
€ 4,053
House for sale in ag. Kalenkovichi. Brest region, Kamenetsky district. Total area 43 …
House
Vysokaye, Belarus
145 m²
€ 104,472
House
Navickavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
53 m²
€ 121,583
Lot 6904. Cozy wooden houses for an unforgettable vacation in Belovezhskaya Pushcha. The hou…
House
Kalienkavicy, Belarus
43 m²
€ 4,503
House for sale in Kamenets district, ag. Kalenkovichi. Total area 43 / 17.3 / 8, 2 rooms. Pl…
House
Turna Vialikaja, Belarus
115 m²
€ 45,931
House
Navickavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
58 m²
€ 4,953
House
Vysokaye, Belarus
194 m²
€ 64,574
Buying this object - you do not pay the agency a commission! We offer a brick residential bu…
House
Voucynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
131 m²
€ 19,363
Lot 3346. Stone house for 4 living rooms in the Kamenets district. Blood is a metal tile, wa…
5 room house
Kamyanyets, Belarus
5 Number of rooms
300 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 324,222
Lot 6394. Looking for a good investment in tourism that is not affected by external factors?…
House
Dzmitrovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
50 m²
€ 8,106
Part 6392. House in the village of Kamieniecki ( Belovezhskaya Pushcha district ). House - w…
House
Dzmitrovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
95 m²
€ 13,960
Lot 6389. A box of a residential one-story house of 10x10 m in a picturesque place near Belo…
House
Pieliscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
46 m²
€ 62,143
Lot 6342. Want a great house in the protected places of Belarus? This option is for you. It …
House
Minkavicy, Belarus
107 m²
€ 15,761
¡We work for the owner! When buying this item, you don't pay the agency a commission! We off…
House
Kamianiucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
184 m²
€ 180,123
Lot 6221. Attention! A unique offer! Sale in connection with moving to another country. The …
House
Pieliscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
66 m²
€ 5,404
Part 6108. Do you need a home in the area and excellent infrastructure and transport connect…
House
Vojskaja, Belarus
93 m²
€ 13,059
If you buy this property, you do not pay the agency a commission! House in a.G. Vojskaya, on…
House
Rasna, Belarus
43 m²
€ 45,031
Agro-usadba in Kamenetsky r-not. 1948.p. 1st floor. Total.SNB - 72.48 square meters.m, total…
House
Abiarouscyna, Belarus
73 m²
€ 13,960
Lot 5850. For sale is an apartment located in a two-story brick house for four apartments. T…
House
Ratajcycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
107 m²
€ 15,310
Lot 5747. One-story residential building built in 1996 in the Kamenetsk district of Rataychi…
House
Vysokaye, Belarus
244 m²
€ 61,242
LOT 0888. A solid residential building in the city of Vysokoe 2003. Total pl. 244.2 m2, resi…
House
Turna Vialikaja, Belarus
184 m²
€ 84,838
LOT 3903. On sale is an excellent residential building 13 km from the Kamenets Ring. The hou…
House
Vysokaye, Belarus
106 m²
€ 28,820
Lot 5692. On sale a residential building in. High Kamenetsky district. Built of wooden shiel…
House
Kamyanyets, Belarus
94 m²
€ 45,031
LOT 1075. One-story residential building in a village in Kamenets district. The walls of the…
House
Recycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
21 m²
€ 8,916
Garden house in Kamenetsk district. 2001 year.p. 1st floor, attic. Total.SNB - 21.3 square m…
House
Bielaviezski, Belarus
89 m²
€ 58,540
Residential building in Kamenetsk district 1989 1 floor, attic. Total SNB - 101.3 sq.m., tot…
House
Ratajcycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
43 m²
€ 3,152
House 43 sqm. on the floor. Plot 25 hectares in the Kamenets district. 1 level, walls - tree…
House
Kamyanyets, Belarus
54 m²
€ 11,618
LOT 417. An excellent offer of a residential building in a picturesque place: the banks of t…
House
Vysokaye, Belarus
396 m²
€ 153,105
Selling a house, g. High, Kamenetsky district, Brest region e.g., 383 km from MKAD1 level, w…
House
Vidamlianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
133 m²
€ 87,360
We work from the owner! Buying this object, you do not pay the agency a commission!Cozy one-…
