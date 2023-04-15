Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Brest Region
  4. Kamenets District
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Kamenets District, Belarus

Vysokaye
8
Kamyanyets
6
Vidamlianski sielski Saviet
6
Pieliscanski sielski Saviet
4
Dzmitrovicki sielski Saviet
3
Ratajcycki sielski Saviet
3
Viarchovicki sielski Saviet
3
Kamianiucki sielski Saviet
2
Show more
House To archive
Clear all
43 properties total found
Housein Dzmitrovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Dzmitrovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
28 m²
€ 18,913
Lot 7061. On sale is a house in a village on the banks of the Belaya River. The walls are er…
Housein Kalienkavicy, Belarus
House
Kalienkavicy, Belarus
43 m²
€ 4,053
House for sale in ag. Kalenkovichi. Brest region, Kamenetsky district.   Total area 43 …
Housein Vysokaye, Belarus
House
Vysokaye, Belarus
145 m²
€ 104,472
Housein Navickavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Navickavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
53 m²
€ 121,583
Lot 6904. Cozy wooden houses for an unforgettable vacation in Belovezhskaya Pushcha. The hou…
Housein Kalienkavicy, Belarus
House
Kalienkavicy, Belarus
43 m²
€ 4,503
House for sale in Kamenets district, ag. Kalenkovichi. Total area 43 / 17.3 / 8, 2 rooms. Pl…
Housein Turna Vialikaja, Belarus
House
Turna Vialikaja, Belarus
115 m²
€ 45,931
Housein Navickavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Navickavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
58 m²
€ 4,953
Housein Vysokaye, Belarus
House
Vysokaye, Belarus
194 m²
€ 64,574
Buying this object - you do not pay the agency a commission! We offer a brick residential bu…
Housein Voucynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Voucynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
131 m²
€ 19,363
Lot 3346. Stone house for 4 living rooms in the Kamenets district. Blood is a metal tile, wa…
5 room housein Kamyanyets, Belarus
5 room house
Kamyanyets, Belarus
5 Number of rooms 300 m² Number of floors 1
€ 324,222
Lot 6394. Looking for a good investment in tourism that is not affected by external factors?…
Housein Dzmitrovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Dzmitrovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
50 m²
€ 8,106
Part 6392. House in the village of Kamieniecki ( Belovezhskaya Pushcha district ). House - w…
Housein Dzmitrovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Dzmitrovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
95 m²
€ 13,960
Lot 6389. A box of a residential one-story house of 10x10 m in a picturesque place near Belo…
Housein Pieliscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Pieliscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
46 m²
€ 62,143
Lot 6342. Want a great house in the protected places of Belarus? This option is for you. It …
Housein Minkavicy, Belarus
House
Minkavicy, Belarus
107 m²
€ 15,761
¡We work for the owner! When buying this item, you don't pay the agency a commission! We off…
Housein Kamianiucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Kamianiucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
184 m²
€ 180,123
Lot 6221. Attention! A unique offer! Sale in connection with moving to another country. The …
Housein Pieliscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Pieliscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
66 m²
€ 5,404
Part 6108. Do you need a home in the area and excellent infrastructure and transport connect…
Housein Vojskaja, Belarus
House
Vojskaja, Belarus
93 m²
€ 13,059
If you buy this property, you do not pay the agency a commission! House in a.G. Vojskaya, on…
Housein Rasna, Belarus
House
Rasna, Belarus
43 m²
€ 45,031
Agro-usadba in Kamenetsky r-not. 1948.p. 1st floor. Total.SNB - 72.48 square meters.m, total…
Housein Abiarouscyna, Belarus
House
Abiarouscyna, Belarus
73 m²
€ 13,960
Lot 5850. For sale is an apartment located in a two-story brick house for four apartments. T…
Housein Ratajcycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Ratajcycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
107 m²
€ 15,310
Lot 5747. One-story residential building built in 1996 in the Kamenetsk district of Rataychi…
Housein Vysokaye, Belarus
House
Vysokaye, Belarus
244 m²
€ 61,242
LOT 0888. A solid residential building in the city of Vysokoe 2003. Total pl. 244.2 m2, resi…
Housein Turna Vialikaja, Belarus
House
Turna Vialikaja, Belarus
184 m²
€ 84,838
LOT 3903. On sale is an excellent residential building 13 km from the Kamenets Ring. The hou…
Housein Vysokaye, Belarus
House
Vysokaye, Belarus
106 m²
€ 28,820
Lot 5692. On sale a residential building in. High Kamenetsky district. Built of wooden shiel…
Housein Kamyanyets, Belarus
House
Kamyanyets, Belarus
94 m²
€ 45,031
LOT 1075. One-story residential building in a village in Kamenets district. The walls of the…
Housein Recycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Recycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
21 m²
€ 8,916
Garden house in Kamenetsk district. 2001 year.p. 1st floor, attic. Total.SNB - 21.3 square m…
Housein Bielaviezski, Belarus
House
Bielaviezski, Belarus
89 m²
€ 58,540
Residential building in Kamenetsk district 1989 1 floor, attic. Total SNB - 101.3 sq.m., tot…
Housein Ratajcycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Ratajcycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
43 m²
€ 3,152
House 43 sqm. on the floor. Plot 25 hectares in the Kamenets district. 1 level, walls - tree…
Housein Kamyanyets, Belarus
House
Kamyanyets, Belarus
54 m²
€ 11,618
LOT 417. An excellent offer of a residential building in a picturesque place: the banks of t…
Housein Vysokaye, Belarus
House
Vysokaye, Belarus
396 m²
€ 153,105
Selling a house, g. High, Kamenetsky district, Brest region e.g., 383 km from MKAD1 level, w…
Housein Vidamlianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Vidamlianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
133 m²
€ 87,360
We work from the owner! Buying this object, you do not pay the agency a commission!Cozy one-…

Properties features in Kamenets District, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir