Monthly rent of flats and apartments in gmina Mosina, Poland

2 properties total found
Apartment in Pozegowo, Poland
Apartment
Pozegowo, Poland
Area 1 100 m²
Ladies and Gentlemen, I would like to present commercial land for rent with an area of 1100m…
Price on request
Apartment in Pozegowo, Poland
Apartment
Pozegowo, Poland
Area 27 m²
For the rental office-service premises of 35 m2, located on the ground floor of the new shop…
$277
per month
