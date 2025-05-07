Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Gdynia
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Apartment

Monthly rent of flats and apartments in Gdynia, Poland

Apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Apartment in Gdynia, Poland
Apartment
Gdynia, Poland
Area 293 m²
For rent a commercial premises with an area of ​​292.88 m2 with glass windows, located on th…
$9,518
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Apartment in Gdynia, Poland
Apartment
Gdynia, Poland
Area 144 m²
A commercial premises for rent with an area of 144.18 m2 with glass windows, located on the …
$4,759
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Realting.com
Go