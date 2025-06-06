Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Houses for Sale in Masovian Voivodeship, Poland

Warsaw
273
Marki
18
gmina Lomianki
15
gmina Raszyn
14
No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
3 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
3 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 50 m²
✅ 2 rooms + the office of | garden 37 m2 | Vilnius, Targowki | place in the garage of | read…
$200,054
Etalon Estate Group
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Apartment in Siekierki Wielkie, Poland
Apartment
Siekierki Wielkie, Poland
Area 102 m²
I strongly recommend the offer of a modern house in a twin building with a total area of 101…
$240,118
Etalon Estate Group
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Apartment in Warsaw, Poland
Apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Area 190 m²
Central segment – Mokotów Sadyba building area 60m in four floors from the 1960s. Total area…
$694,447
Etalon Estate Group
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
House in Warsaw, Poland
House
Warsaw, Poland
Area 136 m²
For sale, the central segment of 2007, built in mixed technology (wooden-walled), placed on …
$293,804
Etalon Estate Group
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
4 room apartment in Lodz, Poland
4 room apartment
Lodz, Poland
Rooms 4
Area 74 m²
At the edge of the settlement Radogoszcz East, where the urban bustle gently passes into the…
$137,917
Etalon Estate Group
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
1 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 27 m²
For sale, an apartment of 27 m2 at Konstancińska 1
$114,851
Etalon Estate Group
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
House in Warsaw, Poland
House
Warsaw, Poland
Area 127 m²
The offer of sale of a beautifully decorated house in the twin building of 2019 – spacious, …
$560,899
Etalon Estate Group
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
3 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
3 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 51 m²
We invite you to get acquainted with the offer of a unique apartment at 17 Beanowa Street in…
$219,018
Etalon Estate Group
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
2 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
2 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Unique apartment in the heart of Warsaw – 49.82 m2 | ul. Dobra 89a | Mariensztat
$320,514
Etalon Estate Group
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
House in Warsaw, Poland
House
Warsaw, Poland
Area 190 m²
Half of the modern twin area of 190 m2 (168 m2 of usable space), located on a site of 398 m2…
$533,923
Etalon Estate Group
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
House in Warsaw, Poland
House
Warsaw, Poland
Area 210 m²
I cordially invite you to purchase unusual property in Warsaw
$1,04M
Etalon Estate Group
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
House in Warsaw, Poland
House
Warsaw, Poland
Area 390 m²
I'm sorry.
$1,73M
Etalon Estate Group
English, Русский, Polski, Українська

