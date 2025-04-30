Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Masovian Voivodeship
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Terrace

Terraced Houses for sale in Masovian Voivodeship, Poland

Warsaw
224
gmina Lomianki
18
Marki
17
gmina Raszyn
15
Show more
House Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Duplex 5 bedrooms in Warsaw, Poland
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 224 m²
Number of floors 2
MANOR-STYLE HOUSE FOR SALE. 6-ROOM HOUSE ON THE BORDER OF WARSAW URSYNÓW OAND ZGORZAŁA. CLOS…
$410,555
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Los, Poland
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 1
The proposed house is a project of a modern single-storey house that stands out from its sur…
$519,508
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Masovian Voivodeship

villas
cottages
mansions
townhouses
duplexes

Properties features in Masovian Voivodeship, Poland

with Garage
with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go