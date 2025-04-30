Show property on map Show properties list
Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in Masovian Voivodeship, Poland

Warsaw
14
gmina Raszyn
6
gmina Lesznowola
4
33 properties total found
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Kolonia Warszawska, Poland
TOP TOP
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Kolonia Warszawska, Poland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 2
YOUNG OAKS ESTATE - CONSTRUCTION IN PROGRESS! Welcome - a new estate of two-bedroom house…
$198,073
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Bobrowiec, Poland
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Bobrowiec, Poland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Last House in this Project! Estate of terraced houses. The houses comprise three storeys.…
$254,083
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Mysiadlo, Poland
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Mysiadlo, Poland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 131 m²
Number of floors 2
The proposed house is two storeys. On the ground floor we have a living room of over 40m2, a…
$345,997
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Warsaw, Poland
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 149 m²
Number of floors 3
NEW PROJECT - semi-detached houses in a classic, elegant style. The house is 149m2, where…
$401,596
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Blonie, Poland
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Blonie, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Number of floors 2
*** CONSTRUCTION BEGINS ***   ELEGANT SINGLE-STOREY HOUSE. The house was designed with…
$193,670
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Jablonna, Poland
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Jablonna, Poland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 221 m²
Number of floors 9
Jabłonna gmina Legionowo, approx. 1.5 km from the city center.For sale, a property built in …
Price on request
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Dawidy Bankowe, Poland
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Dawidy Bankowe, Poland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 131 m²
Number of floors 3
WELCOME - the houses of this phase are already practically finished. The next stage is comi…
$263,502
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Warsaw, Poland
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
Number of floors 2
We would like to invite you - new, finished semi-detached houses for sale. PURCHASE FROM DEV…
$373,544
Duplex 5 bedrooms in Warsaw, Poland
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 2
You are welcome, for sale a ready-built 6-room house with a garage for two cars, on a plo…
$540,011
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Falenty Nowe, Poland
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Falenty Nowe, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
Number of floors 2
The house has four rooms. On the ground floor, more than 35m2 living room is designed with a…
$226,926
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Katy, Poland
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Katy, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 2
HOUSE FOR SALE on a plot of 310m2 (full ownership of the plot - not a share in the plot!) - …
$195,840
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Warsaw, Poland
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 176 m²
Number of floors 2
Elegancki dom (25) w zielonej części warszawskiej dzielnicy Białołęka. Dom w zabudowie bliźn…
$546,826
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Warsaw, Poland
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 147 m²
Number of floors 2
We would like to invite you - new, finished semi-detached houses for sale. Houses from prope…
$457,178
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Bieniewice, Poland
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Bieniewice, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Number of floors 1
*** CONSTRUCTION BEGINS ***   ELEGANT SINGLE-STOREY HOUSE. The house was designed with…
$193,670
Duplex 6 rooms in Warsaw, Poland
Duplex 6 rooms
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 6
Area 179 m²
Number of floors 3
The proposed house is three storeys. On the ground floor we have a living room of over 40m2,…
$442,382
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Lesznowola, Poland
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Lesznowola, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 101 m²
Number of floors 2
NEW ESTATE OF TERRACED AND SEMI-DETACHED HOUSES NEAR WARSAW. THE INTERESTING ARCHITECTURE AN…
$236,533
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Bielawa, Poland
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Bielawa, Poland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
🏡 Semi-Detached House 178.69 m² Near Warsaw – Bielawa in shell condition – enter and start t…
$506,213
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Lesznowola, Poland
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Lesznowola, Poland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 101 m²
Number of floors 2
NEW ESTATE OF TERRACED AND SEMI-DETACHED HOUSES NEAR WARSAW. THE INTERESTING ARCHITECTURE AN…
$224,654
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Falenty Nowe, Poland
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Falenty Nowe, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
Number of floors 2
The house has four rooms. On the ground floor, more than 35m2 living room is designed with a…
$209,910
Duplex 5 bedrooms in Warsaw, Poland
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 224 m²
Number of floors 2
MANOR-STYLE HOUSE FOR SALE. 6-ROOM HOUSE ON THE BORDER OF WARSAW URSYNÓW OAND ZGORZAŁA. CLOS…
$410,555
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Warsaw, Poland
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 149 m²
Number of floors 3
NEW PROJECT - semi-detached houses in a classic, elegant style. The house is 149m2, where…
$408,921
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Warsaw, Poland
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 147 m²
Number of floors 2
We would like to invite you - new, finished semi-detached houses for sale. PURCHASE FROM DEV…
$373,544
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Laszczki, Poland
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Laszczki, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
Number of floors 2
Welcome - semi-detached house for sale This is the second phase of the housing estate. Co…
$304,388
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Gluchow, Poland
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Gluchow, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Number of floors 2
NEW INVESTMENT - 3 SEGMENTS - 5 min from Grójec WE INVITE - we are starting an intimate i…
$142,073
Duplex 5 bedrooms in Warsaw, Poland
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 218 m²
Number of floors 2
New House & Turnkey The house proposed here is a semi-detached building. Built in tradi…
$523,547
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Warsaw, Poland
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
Number of floors 2
We would like to invite you - new, finished semi-detached houses for sale. PURCHASE FROM DEV…
$457,178
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Janki, Poland
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Janki, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Number of floors 2
Przytulne Janki II is the second stage of an intimate estate of semi-detached and semi-detac…
$246,453
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Wieruchow, Poland
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Wieruchow, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 2
House The house is four rooms. The downstairs is a living room with a bathroom and a gara…
$237,516
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Falenty Nowe, Poland
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Falenty Nowe, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
Number of floors 2
The house has four rooms. On the ground floor, more than 35m2 living room is designed with a…
$209,910
Duplex 5 bedrooms in Warsaw, Poland
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 124 m²
Number of floors 2
House: one from 12 houses in Warsaw's Wilanów disctict. Each house there is five rooms on 3 …
$316,387
