Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. gmina Zabierzow
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in gmina Zabierzow, Poland

Apartment Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
Apartment in Zabierzow, Poland
Apartment
Zabierzow, Poland
Number of floors 4
Description of property Okazały  czteropoziomowy dom z poten…
Price on request
Leave a request
Apartment in Mlynka, Poland
Apartment
Mlynka, Poland
Property descriptionBUILDING plot in the Zabierzów commune with an area of ​​36 ares.LOCATIO…
Price on request
Leave a request
Apartment in Brzoskwinia, Poland
Apartment
Brzoskwinia, Poland
Price on request
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in gmina Zabierzow, Poland

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes