Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Czeladz
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Czeladz, Poland

Apartment Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
Apartment in Czeladz, Poland
Apartment
Czeladz, Poland
Property description Exclusive offer, only on EstateStreet. LOCATION: Czeladź, ul. Będzińska…
Price on request
Leave a request
Apartment in Czeladz, Poland
Apartment
Czeladz, Poland
Property description A house with many possibilities. Offer only on EstateStreet! LOCATION: …
Price on request
Leave a request
Apartment in Czeladz, Poland
Apartment
Czeladz, Poland
Description of the property Exclusive offer, only on EstateStreet. A fully residential build…
Price on request
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes