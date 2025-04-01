Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. gmina Michalowice
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in gmina Michalowice, Poland

Apartment Delete
Clear all
5 properties total found
2 room apartment in Nowa Wies, Poland
2 room apartment
Nowa Wies, Poland
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 11/11
For sale is a 2-room apartment in the center of Pruszków, with an area of ​​47.20 m², locate…
$146,529
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
2 room apartment in Nowa Wies, Poland
2 room apartment
Nowa Wies, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 1/4
Two-room functional apartment in the cozy Blanco complex in Pruszków at ul. Lipova with an a…
$160,031
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Apartment in Michalowice, Poland
Apartment
Michalowice, Poland
Floor 1/2
Description of property 137 m2 apartment for sale, in a uniq…
Price on request
Leave a request
Apartment in Michalowice, Poland
Apartment
Michalowice, Poland
Number of floors 3
Description of property 93 m2 apartments with gardens for sa…
Price on request
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Nowa Wies, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Nowa Wies, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 3/3
Pruszków, st. Anielki. For sale 2-room apartment for 599,000 PLN. A spacious, quiet apartmen…
$154,443
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in gmina Michalowice, Poland

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes