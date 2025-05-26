Residential complex Park Rest Resort

Park Rest Resort is a complex located on the west coast of Northern Cyprus, in the city of Lefke.

Lefke is a city and municipality in Northern Cyprus, located near the Gulf of Morfu. Lefke is known for its citrus and copper mines. Lefka has many historic houses built in the Cypriot-Ottoman architectural style. Most of these houses were built between 1900 and 1930, and while they are mostly Ottoman-style, they also feature elements of Greek architecture, such as Ionic columns.

Nearby Amenities and Availability:

Parkrest Beach Club: Enjoy the sea and sun with access to a private beach, relax with refreshing cocktails.

Grand Market: Supermarket with a wide range of products where you can find everything you need for every day.

Local Bazaar: The opportunity to discover unique handicrafts and souvenirs specific to the region.

Elite Royal Hotel & Casino: An unforgettable stay in a luxury hotel and casino.

Azure Resort & Spa: Relax with spa treatments, massage and wellness services.

Parkrest Aqua Park: Water park and entertainment for the whole family.

The Island Marina: Elegant restaurants and cafes overlooking the yacht marina.

Seaside Fine Dining Restaurant: A unique gastronomic seaside experience.

Types of apartment (total 247):

1+0

1+1

2+1

66km to Girne centre

6 km to the European University

coastline

77 km to Ercan Airport

Infrastructure of the complex: