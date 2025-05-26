  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Park Rest Resort

Peristeronari, Northern Cyprus
from
$127,160
21
ID: 26652
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 07/07/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    Lefke District
  • City
    Lefke Belediyesi
  • Village
    Peristeronari

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2028
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Park Rest Resort is a complex located on the west coast of Northern Cyprus, in the city of Lefke.

Lefke is a city and municipality in Northern Cyprus, located near the Gulf of Morfu. Lefke is known for its citrus and copper mines. Lefka has many historic houses built in the Cypriot-Ottoman architectural style. Most of these houses were built between 1900 and 1930, and while they are mostly Ottoman-style, they also feature elements of Greek architecture, such as Ionic columns.

Nearby Amenities and Availability:

  • Parkrest Beach Club: Enjoy the sea and sun with access to a private beach, relax with refreshing cocktails.
  • Grand Market: Supermarket with a wide range of products where you can find everything you need for every day.
  • Local Bazaar: The opportunity to discover unique handicrafts and souvenirs specific to the region.
  • Elite Royal Hotel & Casino: An unforgettable stay in a luxury hotel and casino.
  • Azure Resort & Spa: Relax with spa treatments, massage and wellness services.
  • Parkrest Aqua Park: Water park and entertainment for the whole family.
  • The Island Marina: Elegant restaurants and cafes overlooking the yacht marina.
  • Seaside Fine Dining Restaurant: A unique gastronomic seaside experience.

Types of apartment (total 247):

  • 1+0
  • 1+1
  • 2+1

66km to Girne centre
6 km to the European University
coastline
77 km to Ercan Airport

Infrastructure of the complex:

  • Indoor & outdoor pool
  • Children's pool
  • Sauna and Turkish Bath (hamam)
  • Mini club
  • fitness
  • Air conditioners in every room
  • Security cameras
  • Video intercom

Location on the map

Peristeronari, Northern Cyprus

