  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Gecitkale Serdarli Belediyesi
  4. Residential complex Ready-to-move-in apartments from £25,000 – up to 13 years of payment plan!

Residential complex Ready-to-move-in apartments from £25,000 – up to 13 years of payment plan!

Lefkoniko, Northern Cyprus
from
$33,180
BTC
0.3946732
ETH
20.6865089
USDT
32 804.8583957
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
12
Leave a request
ID: 32779
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2485
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 29/10/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    Gazimağusa District
  • City
    Gecitkale Serdarli Belediyesi
  • Town
    Lefkoniko

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Comfort class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Finished apartments from £25,000 — payment plans up to 13 years!
Want to purchase property in Northern Cyprus with a minimal down payment and a comfortable payment plan?

Now it's possible — the developer is offering a special promotion!
This offer includes finished apartments and properties with a second delivery date: August 2027 / October 2028.

Payment plan:

  • Down payment: from £25,000
  • Payment plan: up to 13 years
  • Monthly payments: from £500

This new complex is surrounded by natural beauty, local shops, and restaurants. A daily shuttle service to and from the beach will be provided.

All apartments are delivered fully finished, including kitchen units, bedroom wardrobes, bathroom fixtures, interior doors, and entrance doors.

Property Types:

  • ► Apartments (1+1) from 50 m2
  • ► Apartments (2+1) from 58 m2
  • ► Apartments (3+1) from 104 m2

Infrastructure:

  • Beach shuttle
  • Indoor pool
  • Outdoor pool
  • Sauna
  • Gym
  • SPA
  • Bank
  • Supermarket
  • Pharmacy
  • Restaurant and Bar
  • Bike paths
  • Park area
  • Children's playground
  • Basketball court

Key features:

  • Kitchen with high-quality built-in cabinets
  • Air conditioning installation facilities
  • Built-in wardrobe in the bedroom
  • Fully equipped bathroom
  • High-quality ceramic tiles on the floor and walls in the bathroom
  • Internet and TV facilities
  • Double-glazed windows
  • Electronic water pressure control system Cranes

When you purchase this apartment, you'll receive a residence permit, bank account, driver's license, and health insurance in Northern Cyprus for the entire family, all complimentary from the company!

Location on the map

Lefkoniko, Northern Cyprus

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex One bedroom apartment in the Caesar Blue resort.
Gastria, Northern Cyprus
from
$142,321
Residential quarter Hawaii Homes
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
from
$188,081
Residential quarter Olea Residence
Lefkoniko, Northern Cyprus
from
$79,792
Residential quarter Olive Trees Village
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$221,644
Residential complex Phuket Health Wellness Resort
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
from
$182,352
You are viewing
Residential complex Ready-to-move-in apartments from £25,000 – up to 13 years of payment plan!
Lefkoniko, Northern Cyprus
from
$33,180
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Bahamas Homes
Residential quarter Bahamas Homes
Residential quarter Bahamas Homes
Residential quarter Bahamas Homes
Residential quarter Bahamas Homes
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$177,315
The year of construction 2026
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential quarter Phuket
Residential quarter Phuket
Residential quarter Phuket
Residential quarter Phuket
Residential quarter Phuket
Residential quarter Phuket
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
from
$173,136
The year of construction 2027
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential quarter Villa Vega
Residential quarter Villa Vega
Residential quarter Villa Vega
Residential quarter Villa Vega
Residential quarter Villa Vega
Residential quarter Villa Vega
Peristeronari, Northern Cyprus
from
$633,573
The year of construction 2025
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Northern Cyprus
Taxes Have Been Reduced: It Has Become More Profitable for Foreigners to Buy Real Estate in Northern Cyprus
26.05.2025
Taxes Have Been Reduced: It Has Become More Profitable for Foreigners to Buy Real Estate in Northern Cyprus
Northern Cyprus — a Gold Mine for Investors? Interview with a Market Expert
23.04.2025
Northern Cyprus — a Gold Mine for Investors? Interview with a Market Expert
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
13.02.2025
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
TOP 5 Properties in Northern Cyprus
30.12.2024
TOP 5 Properties in Northern Cyprus
How to Find a Job in North Cyprus
21.06.2024
How to Find a Job in North Cyprus
How to Buy Real Estate in North Cyprus. Property Buying Guide
28.02.2024
How to Buy Real Estate in North Cyprus. Property Buying Guide
What will happen next in the North Cyprus real estate market? Expert’s opinion
13.12.2023
What will happen next in the North Cyprus real estate market? Expert’s opinion
Almost 5,000 permits for the purchase of real estate for foreigners - Northern Cyprus is becoming more and more interesting to investors
19.11.2023
Almost 5,000 permits for the purchase of real estate for foreigners - Northern Cyprus is becoming more and more interesting to investors
Show all publications