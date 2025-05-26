Apartment in a new building NCP-128 Sunset Bay is a boutique residential development in Esentepe

About the Project:



Sunset Bay is a boutique residential development in Esentepe, Kyrenia, offering ready-to-move-in villas and apartments amidst coastal scenery. Designed for both modern living and investment potential, the project features private and twin duplex villas as well as contemporary apartments, all crafted for comfort, style, and functionality.

Key Points

Boutique residential concept with villas and apartments

Ready for immediate delivery

Rooftop terraces with panoramic views (1st-floor units)

Full rental management service available



Available Units Types:

Residences are thoughtfully planned for modern lifestyles, combining smart layouts and elegant finishes:

1-Bedroom Apartment

2-Bedroom Apartment

4-Bedroom Apartment

Location Highlights

Sunset Bay is nestled in the peaceful village of Esentepe, offering access to natural attractions and key amenities:

3 minutes to Şengün and Azzder Markets

Near the Mediterranean Sea and project’s private beach club

15 minutes to Alagadi Turtle Beach & Korineum Golf Resort

30 minutes to Final University

40 minutes to Dr. Suat Gunsel Kyrenia Hospital and Kyrenia center

1 hour to Ercan International Airport

1 hour to Larnaca International Airport

2 hours to Paphos International Airport



Facilities:

Sunset Bay provides a range of premium on-site amenities for leisure, wellness, and daily ease:

Indoor & Outdoor swimming pools

SPA & Wellness center

Gym & Sports field

Restaurant & Bar

Rental Management service

Diesel Generator for backup power



Payment Option:

Sunset Bay offers a flexible, interest-free plan: 40% down payment, 20% in installments until handover, and 40% over 84 months post-handover.

About Us:



DevoDirect – your direct connection to qualified developers around the world.