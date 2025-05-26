Apartment in a new building NCP-128 Sunset Bay is a boutique residential development in Esentepe

About the Project:
Sunset Bay is a boutique residential development in Esentepe, Kyrenia, offering ready-to-move-in villas and apartments amidst coastal scenery. Designed for both modern living and investment potential, the project features private and twin duplex villas as well as contemporary apartments, all crafted for comfort, style, and functionality.
Key Points
Boutique residential concept with villas and apartments
Ready for immediate delivery
Rooftop terraces with panoramic views (1st-floor units)
Full rental management service available
Available Units Types:
Residences are thoughtfully planned for modern lifestyles, combining smart layouts and elegant finishes:
1-Bedroom Apartment
2-Bedroom Apartment
4-Bedroom Apartment
Location Highlights
Sunset Bay is nestled in the peaceful village of Esentepe, offering access to natural attractions and key amenities:
3 minutes to Şengün and Azzder Markets
Near the Mediterranean Sea and project’s private beach club
15 minutes to Alagadi Turtle Beach & Korineum Golf Resort
30 minutes to Final University
40 minutes to Dr. Suat Gunsel Kyrenia Hospital and Kyrenia center
1 hour to Ercan International Airport
1 hour to Larnaca International Airport
2 hours to Paphos International Airport
Facilities:
Sunset Bay provides a range of premium on-site amenities for leisure, wellness, and daily ease:
Indoor & Outdoor swimming pools
SPA & Wellness center
Gym & Sports field
Restaurant & Bar
Rental Management service
Diesel Generator for backup power
Payment Option:
Sunset Bay offers a flexible, interest-free plan: 40% down payment, 20% in installments until handover, and 40% over 84 months post-handover.
About Us:
DevoDirect – your direct connection to qualified developers around the world.