  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Girne Belediyesi
  4. Apartment in a new building NCP-128 Sunset Bay is a boutique residential development in Esentepe

Apartment in a new building NCP-128 Sunset Bay is a boutique residential development in Esentepe

Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$231,320
;
12
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Apartments Apartments
Media Media
ID: 27027
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 17/07/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    Girne District
  • City
    Girne Belediyesi

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2025

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym

About the complex

About the Project:

Sunset Bay is a boutique residential development in Esentepe, Kyrenia, offering ready-to-move-in villas and apartments amidst coastal scenery. Designed for both modern living and investment potential, the project features private and twin duplex villas as well as contemporary apartments, all crafted for comfort, style, and functionality.

Key Points

  • Boutique residential concept with villas and apartments

  • Ready for immediate delivery

  • Rooftop terraces with panoramic views (1st-floor units)

  • Full rental management service available
     

Available Units Types:
Residences are thoughtfully planned for modern lifestyles, combining smart layouts and elegant finishes:

  • 1-Bedroom Apartment

  • 2-Bedroom Apartment

  • 4-Bedroom Apartment

 

Location Highlights
Sunset Bay is nestled in the peaceful village of Esentepe, offering access to natural attractions and key amenities:

  • 3 minutes to Şengün and Azzder Markets

  • Near the Mediterranean Sea and project’s private beach club

  • 15 minutes to Alagadi Turtle Beach & Korineum Golf Resort

  • 30 minutes to Final University

  • 40 minutes to Dr. Suat Gunsel Kyrenia Hospital and Kyrenia center

  • 1 hour to Ercan International Airport

  • 1 hour to Larnaca International Airport

  • 2 hours to Paphos International Airport
     

Facilities:
Sunset Bay provides a range of premium on-site amenities for leisure, wellness, and daily ease:

  • Indoor & Outdoor swimming pools

  • SPA & Wellness center

  • Gym & Sports field

  • Restaurant & Bar

  • Rental Management service

  • Diesel Generator for backup power
     

Payment Option:
Sunset Bay offers a flexible, interest-free plan: 40% down payment, 20% in installments until handover, and 40% over 84 months post-handover.

About Us:

DevoDirect – your direct connection to qualified developers around the world.

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 53.0
Price per m², USD 4,365
Apartment price, USD 231,319
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 93.0
Price per m², USD 3,749
Apartment price, USD 348,723
Apartments 4 rooms
Area, m² 192.0
Price per m², USD 5,752
Apartment price, USD 1,10M

Location on the map

Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex PLATINUM
Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
from
$128,660
Residential complex Three bedroom duplex in Abelia Residence complex with sea view.
Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
from
$269,762
Residential complex ÇATALKÖY villas
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
from
$1,09M
Residential complex Furnished one bedroom apartment in the El Capitano complex.
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
from
$171,851
Residential quarter Eden Garden 3 *
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
from
$202,646
You are viewing
Apartment in a new building NCP-128 Sunset Bay is a boutique residential development in Esentepe
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$231,320
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Studios in the Pearl Island complex.
Residential complex Studios in the Pearl Island complex.
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$125,844
Finishing options Finished
► Price - 93,000 GBP Ground floor apartment 35 m2 + terrace 8 m2, without furniture and equipment. ► Price - 110,000 GBP Second floor apartment 35 m2 + balcony 8 m2 + roof terrace 35 m2. ► Price for similar apartments from the developer from 174,950 GBP without furniture. This is …
Agency
Smart Home
Leave a request
Apartment building NCP-110 Just steps from the Mediterranean Sea Casa del Mare.
Apartment building NCP-110 Just steps from the Mediterranean Sea Casa del Mare.
Karmi, Northern Cyprus
from
$178,088
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 6
Area 45–347 m²
6 real estate properties 6
About the Project: Just steps from the Mediterranean Sea Casa del Mare is a luxury residential and resort-style development located in Esentepe, Northern Cyprus, This prestigious project combines modern design with elegant comfort and breathtaking sea views. With residences ranging from stu…
Agency
DevoDirect
Leave a request
Residential quarter Deja Blue Sunset
Residential quarter Deja Blue Sunset
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$398,959
The year of construction 2025
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Northern Cyprus
Taxes Have Been Reduced: It Has Become More Profitable for Foreigners to Buy Real Estate in Northern Cyprus
26.05.2025
Taxes Have Been Reduced: It Has Become More Profitable for Foreigners to Buy Real Estate in Northern Cyprus
Northern Cyprus — a Gold Mine for Investors? Interview with a Market Expert
23.04.2025
Northern Cyprus — a Gold Mine for Investors? Interview with a Market Expert
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
13.02.2025
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
TOP 5 Properties in Northern Cyprus
30.12.2024
TOP 5 Properties in Northern Cyprus
How to Find a Job in North Cyprus
21.06.2024
How to Find a Job in North Cyprus
How to Buy Real Estate in North Cyprus. Property Buying Guide
28.02.2024
How to Buy Real Estate in North Cyprus. Property Buying Guide
What will happen next in the North Cyprus real estate market? Expert’s opinion
13.12.2023
What will happen next in the North Cyprus real estate market? Expert’s opinion
Almost 5,000 permits for the purchase of real estate for foreigners - Northern Cyprus is becoming more and more interesting to investors
19.11.2023
Almost 5,000 permits for the purchase of real estate for foreigners - Northern Cyprus is becoming more and more interesting to investors
Show all publications