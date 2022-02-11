Should you buy an apartment by the sea or a hotel room in Portugal? The best places to invest in

Investing in square meters has become a fashionable trend. Buyers around the world actively purchase real estate knowing that it is a profitable investment. The purchased property is suitable for personal use and for renting out. It can also be profitably resold after a few years, increasing your capital. In any case, the acquired apartment or private house is an unshakable asset that will remain with you, no matter what happens, and will save your money from a possible crisis.

Popular investment options

There are a number of properties in the real estate market in which buyers invest in the first place:

Housing by the sea. Often these are villas, private houses and apartments overlooking the coast. They are well suited for living and renting out to tourists. Real estate in warm countries. It opens up prospects for obtaining a foreign residence permit, profitable rental of apartments, and creating a business in another state. It is also convenient to live in the purchased housing during tourist season. Flats and apartments in new buildings. Most often purchased at the stage of excavation. After commissioning, the cost of housing increases by 20-30%, which makes it possible to resell it at a significant profit.

Attaining success through investing in real estate requires a balanced approach. It is necessary to carefully study the market, choose reliable developers, and acquire exclusively liquid properties.

Why investing in commercial real estate is more profitable than residential

Along with apartments and private houses, business premises are very popular among investors: hostels, hotels, restaurants, offices and a number of other commercial facilities. If such a property is technically well-equipped and located in an area with high traffic, it can generate 2-3 times more rental income than a luxury apartment or a private house.

An increased demand for commercial properties is observed from large companies and corporations, as well as individual entrepreneurs. The owner can lease the property to them for a long or short term. Full payback of commercial real estate located in the center of large cities or on the coast of popular resorts is possible in 4-7 years, depending on its class.

Apartments in a Portuguese hotel are a profitable investment in the future

Hotel 30 m² Alte, Portugal $103,302 1 Rooms 1 Bedrooms 1 bath 30 m²

If you are looking for a liquid commercial property abroad, you can consider the Algarve region of Portugal, located on the Mediterranean coast. It is known to tourists for its convenient beach areas and golf courses. In this cozy and warm place, apartments in a comfortable 2-storey hotel are for sale.

A room with a total area of 30.2 square meters is estimated at only 103,200 euros, which is inexpensive by European standards. The cost includes:

a studio room completely ready for occupancy with new furniture and household appliances;

a bathroom with a shower

a fully equipped kitchen.

The owner will also have a shared gym, spa, massage, steam room, sauna and beauty parlour. You can spend leisure time with children in the outdoor pool, equipped with sun loungers and umbrellas. For sports enthusiasts, there are 6 golf courses on site, as well as a multifunctional tennis, football and basketball court. The purchased apartments are well suited for recreation and year-round rental. The hotel is managed by a competent organization.