Realting.com
Israel
Residential
Jerusalem
Apartments
Apartments for sale in Jerusalem, Israel
penthouses
15
1 BHK
8
2 BHK
28
3 BHK
45
4 BHK
21
Apartment
Clear all
133 properties total found
1 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with storage room
Jerusalem, Israel
1
1
149 m²
Gorgeous project recently completed in Jerusalem – 10 minutes from Mamilla and the Western W…
€809,838
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with elevator
Jerusalem, Israel
2
1
92 m²
3 and 4 room units for sale in a new project, expected to complete June 2024. Project is adj…
€803,656
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with elevator
Jerusalem, Israel
4
5
400 m²
Penthouse in the Jerusalem towers. On Mevo Hamatmid 16, in the City Center. Penthouse 4 stor…
€6,82M
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with balcony, with A/C, with Sealed Room
Jerusalem, Israel
2
2
76 m²
In the heart of classic Nachlaot, on Tekoa street. 76 sqm duplex apartment, 3 rooms, 1.5 bat…
€615,028
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 5 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with elevator
Jerusalem, Israel
5
3
300 m²
Penthouse in Holyland on Avraham Perrera 1. 31 floor (last floor), East north west. 6.5 room…
€3,34M
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with elevator
Jerusalem, Israel
3
2
100 m²
Sale – French Hill Bar Kochva, 4 room apartment Approx. 100 sqm fully handicap accessible, B…
€558,163
Recommend
Leave a request
6 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with renovation
Jerusalem, Israel
6
150 m²
Apartment for sale on Givat Shaul street, 7 rooms, 150 sqm, 2 balconies, beautiful view, ren…
€1,10M
Recommend
Leave a request
Apartment with balcony
Jerusalem, Israel
84 m²
In the heart of Gilo on Tarshish street 4 rooms , 3rd floor out of 4, totally renovated, bri…
€441,216
Recommend
Leave a request
Apartment with A/C, with renovation, with Succah Balcony
Jerusalem, Israel
93 m²
New on the market Opportunity on Moshe Yustman Street 4.5 rooms apartment (functions as 5 ro…
€475,373
Recommend
Leave a request
Apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
60 m²
Bargain for young couple’s and investors in Gilo. 3 rooms apartment 60 sqm on Tarshish stree…
€344,501
Recommend
Leave a request
Apartment with Storage (machsan), with Succah Balcony
Jerusalem, Israel
150 m²
Terraced home in the French Hill Lovely one leveled home on Nehagei Hapradot , 6+ rooms, app…
€664,498
Recommend
Leave a request
Apartment with renovation, with Handicapped accessible
Jerusalem, Israel
90 m²
Gorgeous Penthouse Apartment, Zvi Levanon, Pisgat Zev. Stunning balcony with Amazing View, J…
€531,572
Recommend
Leave a request
Apartment with Storage (machsan), with Handicapped accessible, with Sealed Room
Jerusalem, Israel
191 m²
Savioney Ramat Sharet project Ramat Sharet, Kadish Luz street, 6 rooms penthouse, 191 sqm, 2…
€1,87M
Recommend
Leave a request
Apartment with elevator, with A/C
Jerusalem, Israel
250 m²
Luxurious cottage for sale\rent Shir Li’Shlomo street, in Ramat Denya Neighborhood, 7 rooms,…
€1,93M
Recommend
Leave a request
Apartment with balcony, with A/C
Jerusalem, Israel
150 m²
In Arnona Neighborhood, Ben Gavriel street 5 rooms, 150 sqm, spacious apartment in very good…
€670,881
Recommend
Leave a request
Apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
175 m²
Magnificent Penthouse close to Baka (On Derech Hebron) 5 room apartment built to high standa…
€1,35M
Recommend
Leave a request
Apartment with Storage (machsan), with Succah Balcony
Jerusalem, Israel
75 m²
In Arnona Neighborhood, Kore HaDorot street 1, 3 rooms, 75 sqm, small building, second floor…
€587,692
Recommend
Leave a request
Apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
70 m²
Apartment for sale in Talpiot Rivka street, 3 rooms, 70 sqm, perfect location, 5 steps up to…
€523,287
Recommend
Leave a request
Apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
90 m²
In a building that is in the final stages of Tama 38, on Shalom Yehuda ,4.5 rooms (90 sqm) s…
€670,881
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with balcony, with renovation, with Window Bars
Jerusalem, Israel
1
1
43 m²
Lovely 2 and half room apartment in the Center of the Greek Colony, on Rachel Imeinu. First …
€477,667
Recommend
Leave a request
Apartment with A/C, with renovation
Jerusalem, Israel
Lovely Garden Apartment, new on the market! Meir Nakar, Armon Hanatziv. 4 spacious rooms (10…
€441,216
Recommend
Leave a request
Apartment with patio
Jerusalem, Israel
For Sale in Armon Hanatziv Gorgeous Garden Apartment with large Patio on Mordechai Elkachi B…
€465,282
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment with A/C, with renovation, with Storage (machsan)
Jerusalem, Israel
3
New On The Market! Lovely 4.5 Rooms, Completely Renovated. Ha’arba’ah street, Pisgat Zev Mer…
€470,630
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment with parking, with A/C, with Storage (machsan)
Jerusalem, Israel
3
2
74 m²
Exclusive for sale: Katamonim, neighborhood, San Martin street 30 3rd floor out of 3. 4 room…
€379,073
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with elevator
Jerusalem, Israel
4
120 m²
Beautiful Garden Apartment on Shmuel Tamir in Pisgat Zev Huge Lovely Garden (100 M) with Pat…
€505,393
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment with parking, with patio
Jerusalem, Israel
3
New Exclusive, Garden Apartment on Anusai Mashhad in Armon Hanetziv Lovely Garden with Patio…
€563,540
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with A/C
Jerusalem, Israel
3
90 m²
For Sale Great Opportunity in City Center! King George Street – RE/MAX Vision Exclusive Larg…
€645,939
Recommend
Leave a request
Apartment with parking, with A/C, with Storage (machsan)
Jerusalem, Israel
112 m²
Apartment for sale in Baka near the Mesilla park, Jerusalem stone building, first floor. Gid…
€1,05M
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with elevator
Jerusalem, Israel
4
116 m²
Brand new apartment for sale in Greek Colony Elazar HaModa’i street, 116 sqm, 5 rooms, centr…
€1,04M
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with A/C, with Handicapped accessible, with Sealed Room
Jerusalem, Israel
2
100 m²
Beautiful garden apartment Yehoshua Ben Gamla street, In the Greek Colony. 3 rooms, 100 sqm,…
€1,05M
Recommend
Leave a request
Properties features in Jerusalem, Israel
