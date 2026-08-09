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Apartments for sale in Jerusalem, Israel

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242 properties total found
5 room apartment in Jerusalem, Israel
5 room apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 135 m²
Looking for an apartment with an exceptional finish, offering large spaces, privacy and maxi…
$2,10M
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3 room apartment in Jerusalem, Israel
3 room apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 66 m²
Bright apartment with 2 terraces and parking – Jerusalem Located in one of the most pleasant…
$1,16M
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3 room apartment in Jerusalem, Israel
3 room apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 58 m²
Apartment for sale – Rue Rabbi Hisda 58 square meters in the cadastre. Release of apartments…
$1,20M
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TekceTekce
4 room apartment in Jerusalem, Israel
4 room apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 103 m²
Located on the 4th floor of a newly built and perfectly maintained building, this 4-room apa…
$1,47M
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5 room apartment in Jerusalem, Israel
5 room apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 150 m²
In a peaceful and residential environment, discover this magnificent garden ground floor com…
$3,56M
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4 room apartment in Jerusalem, Israel
4 room apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 85 m²
Apartment for sale in Jerusalem, on a wanted street in Har Homa district. Location privilege…
$929,070
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3 room apartment in Jerusalem, Israel
3 room apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 80 m²
3 room apartment of 90m2 with garden of 80m2 located at the junction of two main districts: …
$1,63M
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3 room apartment in Jerusalem, Israel
3 room apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 71 m²
In the sought after area of Mekor Haim, near the promenade of HaMesila Park that leads direc…
$949,050
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5 room apartment in Jerusalem, Israel
5 room apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 133 m²
New 5-room apartment of 133m2 with 22m2 of terrace available on the 14th-15th and 18th floor…
$1,30M
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Penthouse 6 rooms in Jerusalem, Israel
Penthouse 6 rooms
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 6
Area 133 m²
New project Ramat Sharet Jerusalem, border Bet Hagan Composed of 2 buildings of 19 floors a…
$4,00M
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4 room apartment in Jerusalem, Israel
4 room apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 94 m²
4 rooms for sale in a charming building located in the heart of a pastoral atmosphere in Jer…
$1,03M
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4 room apartment in Jerusalem, Israel
4 room apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 100 m²
In the sought after district of David HaReuveni in Jerusalem, in the heart of a high-quality…
$1,23M
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4 room apartment in Jerusalem, Israel
4 room apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 78 m²
For sale – 2nd floor without elevator (36 steps) Small stone building in Jerusalem – only 6 …
$935,688
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3 room apartment in Jerusalem, Israel
3 room apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 60 m²
Close to shops and tram, elevator, mamad, 62 m2, covered parking. 2650000 Ch
$882,450
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2 room apartment in Jerusalem, Israel
2 room apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 2
Area 55 m²
Reference: JR 108 New project of 5 storey buildings, 8 floors each District: Mordot Arnona, …
Price on request
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2 room apartment in Jerusalem, Israel
2 room apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 2
Area 36 m²
In the heart of Jerusalem City Centre, in a pedestrian street perpendicular to Ben Yehuda an…
$524,825
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4 room apartment in Jerusalem, Israel
4 room apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 90 m²
For sale in the Gila district, Apartment 4 rooms, 90 m2, 4th floor with elevator, the apartm…
$776,741
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4 room apartment in Jerusalem, Israel
4 room apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 95 m²
A rare opportunity in Baka Dereh Bethlehem Street - buy a 3 room apartment and get a spaciou…
$929,690
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4 room apartment in Jerusalem, Israel
4 room apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 89 m²
Baka, dereh beit Lehem 49, above an authentic house, 2nd floor without elevator, 4 rooms (ma…
$1,09M
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5 room apartment in Jerusalem, Israel
5 room apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 166 m²
Apartment 5 rooms - 166m2 – Givat Shaoul Jerusalem Balcony 12 m2 – (soucca 4m2), 5th floor …
$1,86M
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3 room apartment in Jerusalem, Israel
3 room apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 72 m²
Spacious 3 room apartment, new contractor, accommodation in about 3 months. Very bright gues…
$959,680
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5 room apartment in Jerusalem, Israel
5 room apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 123 m²
✨ Located on the 15th floor on 24, with exceptional panoramic views. ? Apartment size : 123 …
$1,62M
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Penthouse 5 rooms in Jerusalem, Israel
Penthouse 5 rooms
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 167 m²
5-room penthouse 167m2 with 44m2 terrace, 17th Bayit Vegan Jerusalem Exclusively, magnificen…
$2,04M
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4 room apartment in Jerusalem, Israel
4 room apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 102 m²
Exceptional apartment in Mekor Haim, near Baka and Emek Refaim Located at the foot of Hames…
$1,38M
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4 room apartment in Jerusalem, Israel
4 room apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 94 m²
New project in 2 9-story buildings and 1 19-story building, Kiriat Hayovel Jerusalem Commerc…
$1,23M
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4 room apartment in Jerusalem, Israel
4 room apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 100 m²
Rehavia neighborhood, central location. 4 rooms 100 square meters, apartment with a lot of p…
$1,95M
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3 room apartment in Jerusalem, Israel
3 room apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 70 m²
Downtown HaNevi'im. Ideal boutique building for investment (rented 10,000 shekels) or living…
$1,12M
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5 room apartment in Jerusalem, Israel
5 room apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 146 m²
Live safely, freely, in a warm and elegant setting. This senior services residence has been …
$1,50M
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5 room apartment in Jerusalem, Israel
5 room apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 100 m²
For sale Jerusalem, har-homa Shlav beth, rue Harav Moshe Halfon Hacohen, close to all ameni…
$914,695
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4 room apartment in Jerusalem, Israel
4 room apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 133 m²
In Jerusalem, truly prestigious goods are scarce. You have seen apartments too dark, too sma…
$2,97M
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