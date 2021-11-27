It is possible to buy housing on a mortgage now, perhaps, in almost any country in the world. Portugal is no exception with its sunny landscapes, architectural values and wine, which is considered the national drink here. But what kind of real estate can be bought here with a mortgage? We found three very stylish and interesting buildings in the Realting.com database.

Five-bedroom villa for € 490,000

Faro is located in the south of Portugal — a seaport and the center of the historic province of the Algarve. It is one of the most popular tourist cities in the country, washed by the waters of the Ria Formosa Bay. The famous Cape Santa Maria is located nearby. And it is in this city that a five-room villa is for sale.

The villa is 244 sq. m. and was built in 2012. Its layout is organized in such a way that the house has both common spaces where it is comfortable to hold family dinners or meet guests, and secluded rooms where every inhabitant of the house can relax. A fully equipped living room combined with a kitchen is located on the ground floor. Also on the ground floor, there are two en-suite bedrooms, one guest bathroom, and a storage room (laundry room). On the second floor, there are three more bedrooms, one bathroom, and a large terrace overlooking the Monchique mountains.

The house is located on a plot of more than 45 acres, which gives almost unlimited possibilities for the improvement of the adjacent territory. It is interesting that an underground garage is organized in the house, which means that the type of cars will not clutter up the space.

The villa is located about 15 minutes from the beach of Armacao de Pera, which means that here you can successfully implement the concept of a small hotel or guest house. Another advantage of this facility is that, given the relative seclusion of the countryside, getting to the most interesting entertainment facilities is not difficult. For example, you can go to the water parks (Slide and Splash — Lagoa), visit the Lagos Zoo, or the Algarve shopping center in Guia, near Albufeira.

For interested buyers, the seller has already planned out a mortgage. If you take a mortgage for 30 years, then the down payment will be € 98,000. At an interest rate of 0.9%, the monthly payment is € 1,242. If you take a mortgage for 40 years, then the monthly payment will be € 972,27.

Four-bedroom villa for € 625,000

There is another villa for sale in Faro with an area of 255 sq. m. This is a brand new cottage, which is located on a plot of 55 acres. The house is located just 15 minutes from the popular cities of Portimão and Alvor.

The property has its own pool and beautiful garden, which, according to the seller, does not require any special maintenance.













The layout is quite simple and therefore suits almost everyone. The house has a lot of windows, which means there is a lot of light. The white walls only emphasize the airiness of the space. The ground floor of the house has a large living room, a dining area, and an equipped kitchen with an island — there are all the necessary appliances and furniture. And in order to make it easy to get from the living room to the garden, the owner installed sliding panoramic doors through which an excellent view opens.

One of the four en-suite bedrooms is on the ground floor. On the second floor, there are three bedrooms, each with its own bathroom; one of the bedrooms has a dressing room. Each bedroom also has access to various terraces through sliding doors. All the terraces above are facing southeast, which means there will be enough sun all year round.

According to the seller, there are restaurants and cafes nearby where you can relax all year round, as well as the stunning beaches of Alvor. The Aqua shopping center in Portimão is just a short drive from the villa, as well as the public hospital, supermarkets, cinemas, banks and the extremely popular Praia da Rocha beach.

A three-room apartment for € 349,000

A new three-room apartment is for sale in the Cabanas de Tavira area. This fully furnished stylish apartment is located about a five-minute walk from the famous golf course and local attractions, and also just five minutes from the Ria Formosa.

The apartment consists of a spacious living room combined with a kitchen. From the kitchen, you can also access the terrace, which covers the entire living area and is shared with one of the bedrooms. This is a great place to enjoy your breakfast or just relax with a cup of coffee.







All three bedrooms have wood floors, air conditioning, and fitted wardrobes. The master bedroom has an en-suite bathroom. A second bathroom is available for guests and those living in the other two bedrooms.

The interior is made in calm white and gray tones with bright accents. The owner will be able to customize the design for themselves by simply adding details or any memorable interior items.

For interested buyers, the seller has planned out a mortgage on this property. If you take a mortgage for 30 years, then the down payment will be € 69,800. At an interest rate of 0.9%, the monthly payment is € 885 If you take a mortgage for 40 years, then the monthly payment will be € 693.