Turkish citizenship for investment is beaten out in the lead. An expert tells how to get it

Obtaining Turkish citizenship for investment is one of the possibilities of broadening borders, which is probably at the peak of its popularity right now. That is why there are more and more questions about what has to be done to obtain Turkish citizenship, what conditions have to be fulfilled and why it is so promising. Lawyer, CEO & Founder of the international legal company Viya Legal İsrafil Kahraman shared all the information necessary for those who are thinking about obtaining Turkish citizenship. All the details are in the article.

— Why do you think Turkish citizenship has become so popular recently? And how can your company help with this?

— Viya Legal is an international law firm that is dedicated to providing an experienced guidance in such spheres as citizenship, investment, immigration, private capital and real estate.

Our company has 27 years of experience and provides premium services. At all stages of the process of obtaining citizenship or purchasing real estate, our company provides legal support. We have successfully completed more than 600 citizenship transactions and concluded more than 1,800 real estate transactions. Our company buys and sells not only residential real estate, but also commercial real estate: hotels, villas, business centres and land.

Turkish citizenship for investment has recently become one of the most popular in the world. This is not surprising, as it has the most comfortable climate, excellent food available all year round, relatively low real estate prices and the opportunity to find everything a traveller needs in one country: mountains, sea and nature full of incredible contrasts. Turkish citizenship has many advantages for investors and their families in terms of social life, financial opportunities and ease of travel. In addition, Turkey guarantees them a prosperous future by providing its citizens with free medical and educational services.

Obtaining Turkish citizenship provides an opportunity to move to the UK and the US on special visa categories suitable for Turkish citizens. Foreign investors can start the process of obtaining British citizenship by moving to the UK as a beneficial extension of the agreements between the two countries. In addition, there is the possibility of living in the US on an E-2 investment visa.

Above all, foreign investors can buy residential properties, and this is a promising asset with the potential for a high return on investment in the future. The buyer will find almost any option amongst the properties in Turkey: from comfortable residences and luxury seaside villas to small flats within walking distance from the beach at affordable prices. Such real estate guarantees a stable passive rental income, which is in demand all year round.

Another advantage is the lower taxes on dividends (compared to other European countries). In Turkey, this tax is only 10%, and this is especially interesting for those international companies that decide to open branches or offices in major Turkish cities.

— What requirements must be fulfilled to obtain the Turkish citizenship?

— There are different possibilities and requirements for obtaining Turkish citizenship. The easiest and fastest way to become a Turkish citizen is to buy a property in Turkey worth $400,000 or more. Those who have acquired a home, a workplace, a property or comparable property worth at least $400,000 can start the application process by contacting the General Directorate of the Land Registry. Documents requested by authorities must be drawn up in accordance with the law. This is where applicants tend to have the biggest number of questions. It may be difficult to collect all the necessary documents on the first try without the help of experienced specialists.

Once the application is submitted to the General Directorate of the Land Registry, the appraisers check whether the property purchased is worth $400,000. If its value is confirmed, they start the process of obtaining citizenship. Incidentally, one of the conditions for obtaining citizenship is that the property must be owned for at least 3 years from the date of purchase.

— Is it true that in Turkey there is a range of «closed» areas, where foreign investors can’t purchase real estate?

— Well, yes and no. It is true that since July 1, 2022 the authorities made up a list of «closed» Turkish areas, which consists of 1170 areas. The list mostly includes popular districts of seaside cities, for example, in Antalya, these are Mahmutlar, Kargicak, Kestel, Avsalar, etc. However, the essence of this law is that foreigners cannot register in these areas, and therefore cannot obtain a primary residence permit. This is important for those buyers who have recently arrived in the country and are buying an inexpensive property to live in. And those who want to buy a property for investment and do not plan to live in it themselves won’t be affected. It is still possible to buy real estate for investment in these areas.

— What advice would you give to those who have just started to explore the possibility of obtaining Turkish citizenship for investment?

— The first, and most important in my opinion, is to find an experienced professional in the property market who will be your guide in this difficult task. This high demand for Turkish citizenship has, of course, also influenced the appearance of unscrupulous companies and specialists. There were cases when clients approached us after a bad experience with other «experts» — they lost money and time, but we still finished the job. That is why it is so important to turn to experienced professionals, and the employees of the international legal company Viya Legal are precisely that.