What could be better than an apartment in a new building that is entirely ready to move in? Especially when it comes to apartments in Cyprus, where the number of sunny days per year is close to the maximum possible — 340. In the Realting catalog, we have found apartments in Cyprus, ready to move in, priced from €60,000.

Managing Director of Cyprus Sotheby’s International Realty, co-founder and CEO Anastasia Yanni during a webinar «Relocation to Cyprus. From choosing a property to obtaining permanent residence» said that now relocation is one of the main reasons why buyers are interested in real estate in Cyprus. That is why the question of buying inexpensive and liquid properties such as, for example, ready-to-move-in flats in new buildings is so relevant.

CAESAR BLUE residential complex

One of the already-built residential complexes in Cyprus is CAESAR BLUE. The house is located just 100 meters from the sea. The complex has a well-developed infrastructure. In the territory, there is its own large water park, heated indoor pools, outdoor pools, SPA, fitness center, children’s playgrounds, stores, restaurants, and beauty salons.

According to the seller, the apartment complex is located in a part of Cyprus, where there are crystal clear beaches and beautiful nature, and clean sea air. On the beaches, giant turtles still lay eggs, and wild donkeys walk in the parks. In addition, the city authorities are careful to preserve the ecology at the current level. For example, there is a ban on fertilizing the soil in these areas.

Since it is a former English colony, education is world-class, and there are several universities. One of which is a branch of Cambridge. There is also a school, a kindergarten, and a college. Plus, those who receive a residence permit can study and get health care for free.

Studio apartment of 50 sq.m. for €60,078

1 room studio apartment Cyprus, Cyprus € 58,984 1 Number of rooms 1 bath 50 m² 8/10 Floor

The apartment is located on the 8th floor of the complex. The apartment is fully furnished and equipped with all the necessary appliances. The design is such that the living room and kitchen area are separated from the bedroom. Plus the apartment has a balcony.

Apartment of 75 sq.m. for €105,443

2 room apartment Cyprus, Cyprus € 103,523 3 Number of rooms 1 bath 75 m² 4/10 Floor

The apartment is on the 4th floor. The layout includes a living room-kitchen, two bedrooms, a combined bathroom, and a large balcony with access to the bedroom and living room. The apartment is fully furnished and equipped with all the necessary appliances. The design is made in neutral colors, the future owner will be able to add bright details at his discretion.

58 sq.m. apartment for €72,339

1 room apartment Cyprus, Cyprus € 71,021 2 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m² 6/10 Floor

On the 6th floor of the complex, you can buy an apartment type 1 +1. The layout includes a living room with a kitchen, a bedroom, and a bathroom, in addition to a large terrace overlooking the sea. The apartment is fully furnished and equipped with all the necessary appliances.

58 sq.m. apartment for €71,726

1 room apartment Cyprus, Cyprus € 70,420 2 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m² 3/10 Floor

On the 3rd floor of the apartment complex, there is a stylish one-bedroom apartment with a living room, combined with a kitchen. The apartment is fully furnished, with all the necessary appliances — everything is literally thought out in detail. Moreover, the apartment has a terrace overlooking the sea.