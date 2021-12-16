Real estate in Turkey has recently been very popular among foreign buyers. Property prices in the most popular resort cities of Antalya and Alanya have increased significantly in 2021. That is why offers to buy an apartment in Turkey by the sea for € 39,500 seem especially surprising. They may not be the most popular tourist cities, but the seaside there is exactly the same as in more publicized places. So shall we see what kind of seaside housing can you buy on a budget?

An apartment of 106 square meters for € 39,500

3 room apartment with terrace Mersin, Turkey €46,500 3 Number of rooms 2 bath 106 m² 1 Floor

We will start our selection with that very apartment 500 meters from the sea for € 39,500. This is a newly built property with an area of 106 square meters. The apartments are in a new three-storey residential complex, which is located in the Mezitli area. According to the seller, it has everything you need for a comfortable everyday life: beaches, parks, promenades, educational institutions, shopping centers, etc.

This three-room apartment is essentially a union of two apartments: a two-room and a one-room. There is a large living room combined with a kitchen and dining room, two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and two balconies, one of which is glazed.

The apartment is being sold unfurnished, but it has a kitchen set, which the seller classifies as the American type. There is a laminate on the floor in each living room, the walls are ready for wallpapering, in the bathrooms, there are tiles in a neutral gray-beige color, a shower area is equipped. Also, the apartment has interior doors in the same style as the kitchen set. With a small additional financial investment, the apartment will be ready to move in.

An apartment of 130 square meters for € 50,000

Another newly built apartment in Turkey is up for sale for € 50,000. This is an apartment located on the fifth floor of a 14-storey residential complex in the Mersin-Teje area. According to the seller, this is one of the most popular areas among buyers. There are several reasons for this at once: close proximity to the sea (only about 200 meters), well-developed urban and transport infrastructure.

These 130-square-meter apartments are also a union of two apartments: a two-room and a one-room each. As in the first case, there is a living room with a kitchen, two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and two balconies. There are panoramic windows throughout the apartment.

The apartments have already been finished: the living rooms have a floor covering, the walls are plastered, and in some rooms, there are plasterboard compositions on the ceiling. The walls in the bathrooms are tiled, a shower is installed. According to the seller, the apartment is perfect for both permanent residence and recreation.

An apartment of 140 square meters for € 45,000

This apartment differs from the previous two in that a family already lived here for some time, and therefore the apartment is completely renovated and ready to move in. The house is completely new: it was built in 2019, and it is located in an increasingly popular new district of Mersin — Arpachbakhshish. The apartment has a total area of 140 sq. m. It is located on the 12th floor of the complex, just 300 meters from the sea.

These apartments have also come to be through the union of two apartments, so there is also a combined living room and kitchen space, two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and two balconies. According to the seller, one of the balconies offers a breathtaking view of the Mediterranean Sea.

Despite the fact that in the photos in the ad you can see a fully furnished apartment, the seller indicated that the property is being sold unfurnished.

More apartments and flats on the Mediterranean coast can be found in the section «Real Estate in Turkey».