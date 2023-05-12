The Italian village of Petralia Soprana, southeast of the capital Palermo, is attracting new residents with a material reward in return for their permanent move to the settlement. The amount on offer is €5,000. 

In order to receive a grant, you have to buy and, if necessary, renovate a property in the municipality. The city government aims to stop the process of depopulation, which has increased markedly over the past decade. Currently, the population of the municipality of Petralia-Soprana is only 2992 inhabitants, while there are more than 50 non-residential houses on its territory.

To apply for the payments, it is necessary to contact the city council directly using the contact information provided on the official website. The authorities of the region advise you to hurry.

Recall that in such a way, new residents are attracted not only in Italy but also in Spain—two local towns have recently announced the same initiative.
 