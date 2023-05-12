The Italian village of Petralia Soprana, southeast of the capital Palermo, is attracting new residents with a material reward in return for their permanent move to the settlement. The amount on offer is €5,000.

In order to receive a grant, you have to buy and, if necessary, renovate a property in the municipality. The city government aims to stop the process of depopulation, which has increased markedly over the past decade. Currently, the population of the municipality of Petralia-Soprana is only 2992 inhabitants, while there are more than 50 non-residential houses on its territory.

To apply for the payments, it is necessary to contact the city council directly using the contact information provided on the official website . The authorities of the region advise you to hurry.