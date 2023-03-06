Expensive, but very handsome. A 4-bedroom villa with a wonderful view is for sale in Portugal

The sea, beautiful beaches, and the sun all year round—all this awaits the future owner of a spacious villa, which is on sale right now in the Portuguese resort town of Albufeira. Its review and photos—further in our material.

Villa 4 room villa Albufeira, Portugal € 4,200,000 5 bath 474 m²

Of course, the villa’s outward appearance immediately caught attention. It has an incredibly creative architectural design that is captivating to look at. In the photo, you can see how the villa looks not only during the day but also at night, with beautiful lighting and a separate space for a romantic dinner.

The villa is quite large: the building itself is 474 m2 in size, and the land is spread out over a whole 1,570 m2.

Not only the exterior of the villa looks stylish, but also the interior: floor-to-ceiling windows, cozy furniture, modern art on the walls. The villa includes four bedrooms, five bathrooms, a huge kitchen, a gym, a laundry room, two technical rooms, and a basement with a garage.

As noted in the listing, three of the four bedrooms are spacious suites, one of which comes with a walk-in closet. All three suites have access to a balcony with beautiful views of the sea and rocky towns.

Right outside the villa, there is an outdoor area with a large terrace and swimming pool. Sun loungers and palm trees are included. And if you want variety, not far from the villa there are several beaches that are famous for their beauty.

In short, the future owner will have his own piece of paradise, and not anywhere else but in Portugal.