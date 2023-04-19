The prices for apartments in Prague mostly depend on the location of the building and its condition. But let’s try to guess how much three-room apartments in good repair cost in a modern residential complex.

3 room apartment Prague, Czech Republic € 744,166 3 Number of rooms 104 m² 1 Floor

Last autumn, it was already obvious that the Czech real estate market was growing rapidly and didn’t seem to stop soon. According to the expert, on average, the growth amounts to 13% per annum. The average cost of an apartment in Prague reaches approximately €4.900 per square meter, and it increases up to 8% annually. In Brno, you can purchase an apartment for €3.800/sq.m., and in Karlovy Vary — €2.100/sq.m.

That is why, it’s extremely interesting to have a look at the apartment priced at €7,400/sq.m. This housing is located in the capital of the Czech Republic — Prague, in a modern residential complex. According to the seller, the apartment is unique, first of all, because it has two terraces: one on the first floor with a view of a private park, and the second on the roof on another side.

Near the building, there is the Central Park Praha — a fenced park of 15000 square meters with a children’s playground, a stream, and a cafe. The residential complex also includes a reception and a security system with surveillance. Moreover, the staff of the complex can help in the installation of household appliances or in case of any emergency.

The total area of the apartment is 104 sq.m. The apartment consists of two separate bedrooms, each of which has its own bathroom, and a spacious living room with a high-quality kitchen. The apartment also includes a storage room and a parking space, which you can get directly from the apartment by your own stairs.

The apartment has been renovated in style using quality furniture and household appliances. Near the large window in the living room, there is a large sofa and a couch, the kitchen part of the living room is separated from the bar. The big window in the master bedroom is as attractive as in the nursery.

The infrastructure in the area is excellent — in the immediate vicinity, there is a kindergarten, restaurant, post office, clinic, sports center, and park Parukavta. Bus stops are 2 minute’s walk away. The center of Prague is about 7-10 minutes away.

The apartment price is €745,000 now.