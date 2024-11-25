Canada ranks 11th out of 163 countries in Global Peace Index ranking as of 2024. The Government of Canada is interested in attracting highly qualified employees, so citizens of any country can come here and obtain a residence permit (RP), and subsequently — citizenship. Some of these programs immediately provide permanent resident status (PR), which opens up additional opportunities and advantages for immigrants.

In this article, we will look at the main Canadian immigration programs, their conditions and requirements, as well as the advantages and disadvantages of each program. You will learn about federal, provincial and Atlantic immigration programs, as well as the Express Entry system.

Pros and Cons of Immigration to Canada

Pros of living in Canada:

High standard of living. Canada ranks high in quality of life indices such as OECD Better Life Index , where it scores highly on housing, income, and life satisfaction. For example, the average net adjusted disposable household income per capita is $30,854 per year, higher than the OECD average.

Cons of living in Canada:

Climate. Cold winters and a long snow season can be uncomfortable for those accustomed to warmer climates. For example, in some areas, such as Winnipeg, winter temperatures can drop to -30 degrees Celsius.

Cold winters and a long snow season can be uncomfortable for those accustomed to warmer climates. For example, in some areas, such as Winnipeg, winter temperatures can drop to -30 degrees Celsius. High cost of living. In major cities like Toronto and Vancouver, the cost of living is quite high. According to Numbeo, the average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in downtown Toronto is about C$2,300 per month ($1,685).

In major cities like Toronto and Vancouver, the cost of living is quite high. According to Numbeo, the average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in downtown Toronto is about C$2,300 per month ($1,685). Taxes. High taxes may come as a surprise to some immigrants. The income tax rate for high-income earners can reach 33%, which is higher than in some other countries.

High taxes may come as a surprise to some immigrants. The income tax rate for high-income earners can reach 33%, which is higher than in some other countries. Queues for medical services. Despite the high quality of medical services, there can be long waits for some. According to the Canadian Institute for Health Information, the average wait time for elective surgery is about 20 weeks.

Despite the high quality of medical services, there can be long waits for some. According to the Canadian Institute for Health Information, the average wait time for elective surgery is about 20 weeks. Language barrier. Those who do not speak English or French may have difficulty integrating and finding work. According to Statistics Canada, 22% of the country's population speaks a language other than English or French.

Immigration Steps

To legally move and obtain Canadian citizenship, you must go through the following main steps:

Select one of the existing immigration programs.

Compliance with all requirements and submission of documents.

Opening of a visa.

Interview with an immigration officer at the border control point upon entry.

Applying for a Canadian residence permit.

Living in the country for 2 years as a temporary resident.

Submitting an application for permanent residence in Canada.

Have lived in Canada for at least 3 years as a permanent resident.

Passing the IELTS test for English and TEF test for French.

Applying for Canadian citizenship.

Taking the oath of allegiance to the Constitution and the Canadian people.

Obtaining a certificate confirming your status as a Canadian citizen.

Preparation of necessary internal documents.

Express Entry Program

To facilitate the immigration process, the Government of Canada introduced in 2015 Express Entry online system . It is a system for managing applications for permanent residence from skilled workers. It allows for the efficient selection of candidates who are best suited for immigration and who can make a significant contribution to the country’s economy. Express Entry consists of three main programs:

Federal Skilled Worker Program (FSWP) — for qualified workers with foreign work experience. Federal Skilled Trades Program (FSTP) — for qualified specialists in blue-collar jobs. Canadian Experience Class (CEC) — for those who already have work experience in Canada.

The application process begins with creating an Express Entry online profile, where candidates provide information about their skills, work experience, education level, language skills and other details. All entered data must be confirmed by relevant documents. After creating a profile, candidates receive points according to the CRS system. They are awarded for:

Age. The maximum number of points is awarded to candidates aged 20 to 29 years.

The maximum number of points is awarded to candidates aged 20 to 29 years. Education. High scores are awarded for having a higher education.

High scores are awarded for having a higher education. Experience. Both Canadian and international work experience are taken into account.

Both Canadian and international work experience are taken into account. Language skills. High scores in English and/or French, confirmed by IELTS or TEF tests.

High scores in English and/or French, confirmed by IELTS or TEF tests. Extra points. They can be obtained for a Canadian diploma, a job offer, a provincial nomination, etc.

The maximum number of points is 1200. After evaluation, candidate profiles are placed in a common pool, where they are compared with the profiles of other participants. Draws are held periodically, during which candidates with the highest scores receive an Invitation to Apply (ITA).

Those who receive an ITA have 60 days to submit a complete PR application, including all required documents and fees. The application must include documents that support the candidate's Express Entry profile information. The average processing time is about 6 months. Successful candidates are granted permanent resident status in Canada.

To create a profile, you need the following documents:

Passport or other identification document.

Language test results: IELTS (for English) or CELPIP. TEF or TCF (for French).

Educational Credential Assessment (ECA): required to demonstrate that your education is equivalent to Canadian standards. ECAs are issued by authorized organizations such as WES, IQAS, ICES and others.

Work experience certificate: proof of your work experience in the form of employment contracts, references from employers and salary certificates.

Marriage certificate (if applicable).

Optional documents required to complete the profile in case of receiving ITA:

Results of the medical examination.

Certificate of good conduct.

Evidence of availability of financial resources.

Additionally, you will need to upload copies of the documents listed above to your profile, as well as copies of:

Certificate of good conduct.

Birth certificate of children.

Representative form, if you have hired a representative.

If “Civil marriage” was selected in the “Family status” column, then a document confirming such marriage will be required.

If “Married” was selected in the “Family Status” column, a marriage certificate will be required.

If “Divorced” was selected in the “Marital Status” column, a divorce certificate will be required.

If “Widower/Widow” was selected in the “Family Status” column, then a death certificate of the spouse will be required.

If the dependent child was adopted, an adoption certificate will be required.

You and your family members, even if they are not coming to Canada with you, will also need to undergo a medical examination, or IME (Immigration Medical Exam), with a certified physician. This is to ensure that:

Your health condition does not pose a threat to Canadian citizens.

Does not require large expenditures on medical and social services.

List of additional documents that may be additionally requested by migration service employees:

Proof of relationship with relatives in Canada.

Digital photographs to verify your identity.

Another name to confirm nicknames (if applicable).

Form of permission to release personal information to a designated authorized representative.

Any other documents that you believe are relevant to the application.

Federal Skilled Worker Program (FSW)

The Federal Skilled Worker Program (FSWP) provides skilled workers with the opportunity to move to Canada permanently. The program is open to foreign nationals with work experience and skills that contribute to the country's economy.

The applicant's skills must be in demand in the Canadian labour market and the applicant must be willing to integrate into Canadian society. Participants in the program are assessed based on a set of criteria, including educational level, professional experience and knowledge of English or French.

Federal Skilled Trades (FST) Program

The Federal Skilled Trades (FST) program is designed specifically for skilled workers with significant experience in occupations in demand in Canada. This program provides a pathway to permanent residence for those who have practical skills and can make a valuable contribution to the Canadian economy.

Participants must demonstrate their qualifications and professional skills to meet the program requirements. FST is aimed at filling the labor shortage by recruiting specialists in craft, technical and manufacturing professions.

Canadian Experience Class (CEC) Program

The Canadian Experience Class (CEC) program allows skilled workers who have already gained professional experience in Canada to become permanent residents of the country. This program is aimed at those who have already integrated into the Canadian workforce and have demonstrated their ability to adapt to life in Canada. Participation in the CEC requires Canadian work experience and knowledge of English or French.

The CEC is ideal for foreign nationals who are already in Canada on a temporary work visa and want to take the next step toward permanent residence. The program recognizes the importance of Canadian work experience and offers a streamlined path to immigration for those who have successfully navigated the employment and cultural challenges faced by newcomers.

Atlantic Immigration Program (AIPP)

The Atlantic Immigration Pilot Program (AIPP) was launched in 2017 as a pilot program to attract skilled workers and graduates to Canada’s four Atlantic provinces: New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador. The program was a response to the urgent need for labor in these regions, particularly in industries such as health care, information technology, agriculture, and others.

The AIPP allowed employers in these provinces to hire foreign workers without having to go through the Labour Market Impact Assessment (LMIA) process. The program also provided a simplified and expedited path to permanent residence for those who received a job offer from an approved employer and completed the necessary provincial approval process.

The success of the pilot project led to it being officially closed on December 31, 2021, and transformed into a permanent program called the Atlantic Immigration Program (AIP) on January 1, 2022. AIPP initially had three main streams, which were merged into the AIP after the program was closed.

Atlantic International Graduate Program (AIGP)

The Atlantic International Graduate Program (AIGP) is one of the streams of the Atlantic Immigration Pilot Program (AIPP), aimed at attracting graduates of Canadian educational institutions in the four Atlantic provinces: New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador.

Unlike other streams, AIGP does not require any work experience. To participate, it is enough to have a job offer from an employer accredited under AIPP.

Atlantic High-Skilled Workers Program (AHSP)

The Atlantic High-Skilled Workers Program (AHSP) aims to attract skilled foreign workers to Canada's four Atlantic provinces: New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador. The program was created in response to acute labor shortages in these regions and to improve retention rates for new immigrants.

The unique feature of the program is that it allows workers with medium and high skills, as well as graduates of educational institutions in these provinces, to obtain permanent residence in Canada. The AHSP covers occupations of skill levels 0, A and B, as classified by NOC (National Occupational Classification of Canada).

Atlantic Intermediate-Skilled Workers Program (AISP)

The Atlantic Intermediate-Skilled Workers Program (AISP) is one of three streams under the Atlantic Immigration Pilot Program (AIPP). It is designed to attract foreign workers with skill levels at level C, including mid-skill jobs such as truck drivers, medical support workers, and other technical professionals.

Atlantic Immigration Program

The Atlantic Immigration Program (AIP) is a Canadian government initiative aimed at attracting skilled workers and international graduates to the four provinces of Atlantic Canada: Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador. The program’s primary goal is to address the region’s demographic and economic challenges, such as an aging population and labour shortages. The program allows local employers to hire skilled workers from abroad who can then obtain permanent residence in Canada.

One of the main advantages of the program is the simplified process of obtaining permanent residence. The program is adapted to the specific needs of the region and obliges employers to participate in the adaptation process of the candidates they select.

Rural and Northern Immigration Pilot (RNIP)

The Rural and Northern Immigration Pilot (RNIP) is designed to support the development of regions outside of major cities by providing opportunities for immigration to less populated areas of the country. The program covers several communities in different provinces of Canada, including Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta and British Columbia.

Unlike other programs, it is the communities that create the demand for specialists and, through government resources, attract them to fill labor shortages and vacancies for which there is no demand among local residents.

BC Tech Pilot for IT professionals

BC Tech Pilot — is a program created by the provincial government of British Columbia, Canada, to attract highly skilled IT professionals and technology entrepreneurs from abroad. It is part of the broader BC Provincial Nominee Program (BC PNP), which allows the province to select and nominate candidates for permanent resident status in Canada.

International Experience Canada (IEC) Program

The International Experience Canada (IEC) program is a government initiative that provides young people from different countries with the opportunity to work temporarily in Canada and travel around the country. The program is designed for those who want to gain international experience, improve their English or French language skills, and immerse themselves in Canadian culture.

Agri-Food Immigration Pilot Program (AFIP)

The Agri-Food Immigration Pilot (AFIP) is a government initiative to attract skilled foreign workers to work in the country's agricultural and food sectors. The program was launched in 2020 and is designed to help address labour shortages in the agricultural sector. Key agricultural activities include meat production, mushroom cultivation, greenhouse crops, and other agri-food products.

Self-employed Persons immigration Program

The Self-Employed Persons Program is designed to attract individuals who can make a significant contribution to the country's cultural or sporting life. The program is aimed at attracting people with the potential for self-employment who can work for themselves in Canada. It is one of the few programs that allows you to immigrate to Canada without having to obtain a job offer or go through the Express Entry process.

Live-in Caregiver Program (LCP)

The Live-in Caregiver Program (LCP) is designed to bring nannies and caregivers from overseas to work for Canadian families. It allows foreign nationals to come to Canada to work and live with families, helping to care for children, the elderly, or people with special needs. Permanent residence can be obtained through this program.

Business Immigration to Canada: Entrepreneur Program

The Business Immigration Program is designed to attract foreign entrepreneurs with innovative business ideas that can contribute to the country’s economic growth. It stands out from other immigration initiatives because it provides entrepreneurs and their families with the opportunity to obtain permanent residency if their startups receive support from approved Canadian organizations such as venture capital funds, angel investors, or business incubators.

One of the important aspects of the program is to support startups at all stages of their development — from receiving initial funding to implementing a business idea in Canada. The program has also become more competitive in recent years due to restrictions on the number of applications supported.

Quebec Selected Skilled Workers

The Quebec Selected Skilled Workers Program (QSWP) is for skilled workers who want to immigrate to Quebec, a province in Canada that has its own unique immigration system that differs from federal programs. The QSWP is updated regularly, and Quebec has set a target of welcoming approximately 31,950 new immigrants in 2024.

Investment Immigration to Canada

Currently, only provincial investment immigration programs are in effect. Depending on the province, minimum requirements include proficiency in English or French (usually level 5 in all four language skills) and an investment of between C$100,000 and C$200,000 ($72,840)-145,680).

Quebec Immigrant Investor Program (QIIP)

The Quebec Immigrant Investor Program (QIIP) provides an opportunity for high net worth foreign investors to obtain permanent residence in Canada through investment in the province of Quebec.

In exchange for a significant investment, investors are given the opportunity to live and work in Canada, and potentially secure permanent residence for their family members. The QIIP is one of the few investor-only programs in Canada, and provides a more passive route to immigration than the entrepreneur programs.

The Family Sponsorship program in Canada allows citizens and permanent residents to sponsor their immediate family members to obtain permanent residence in Canada. Spouses (including common-law spouses), partners, children, parents, and grandparents can be sponsored through this program.

The program also requires the sponsor to provide financial support to sponsored individuals for a specified period to minimize the burden on Canadian social services.

Canadian Immigration for Students

Immigration to Canada through study is an opportunity for international students to receive an education in accredited Canadian educational institutions. And then, to obtain a work permit and apply for permanent residence.

Unique features of this program include the opportunity to work during and after graduation (through the Post-Graduation Work Permit), allowing students to gain work experience in Canada that is essential for immigration. This pathway also opens up access to various immigration programs, such as the Canadian Experience Class and Provincial Nominee Programs, which consider both Canadian education and work experience when considering applications for permanent residence.

Humanitarian immigration programs to Canada (Refugees Program)

The Refugees Program is designed to protect and resettle people fleeing persecution, war, or serious human rights violations. Refugees receive financial and social support during their first year in Canada. Sponsors are private groups or organizations that take responsibility for supporting refugees, providing them with housing and assistance in their adaptation.

Economic Mobility Pathways Pilot Project (EMPP)

The Economic Mobility Pathways Pilot (EMPP) is a Government of Canada initiative designed to facilitate immigration for refugees with in-demand economic skills. The project combines humanitarian and economic pathways, offering refugees the opportunity to use their skills to immigrate to Canada through existing economic programs such as Express Entry and the Provincial Nominee Program (PNP). EMPP provides a number of simplifications for refugees, including reduced or waived financial means requirements for immigration, as well as flexible application terms.

Provincial Immigration Programs (PNP)

Provincial Immigration Programs of Canada are designed for workers who have experience, education, and skills that can benefit the Canadian economy. Applicants must be willing to live in a particular province and seek Canadian PR (permanent residence).

The difference from federal immigration programs is that provincial programs have additional conditions regulated by the authorities of a particular province or territory of Canada.

Each province and territory has its own immigration streams, targeting specific groups of immigrants, such as skilled workers, entrepreneurs, and college graduates.

To participate in the PNP you must:

Receive a nomination from the province or territory in which you plan to reside.

Pass a medical examination and a police check, regardless of your future place of residence in Canada.

The provincial nominee program immigration process typically involves the following steps:

Select Province. Research the canadian immigration requirements and flows of each province or territory. Submitting an application to the province. Apply for a nomination to your chosen province. Receiving a nomination. If your application is approved, you will receive a provincial nomination. Applying for permanent residence. With a provincial nomination, you can apply for permanent residence to the federal authorities of Canada.

Provincial programs play an important role in meeting the specific needs of regions and allow provinces to select immigrants who best fit their economic and demographic needs.

British Columbia Provincial Nominee Program (BC PNP)

The British Columbia Provincial Nominee Program (BC PNP) is designed to provide foreign professionals, entrepreneurs and graduates with the opportunity to obtain permanent residence in British Columbia.

One of the unique features of the program is its focus on supporting regional communities outside of major cities. Pilot projects such as the Entrepreneur Immigration Regional Pilot provide opportunities for smaller communities to attract entrepreneurs who can help grow their local economies.

Ontario Nominee Program (OINP)

The Ontario Immigrant Nominee Program (OINP) aims to meet local labour market needs and support economic growth in the province. One unique aspect of the OINP is the expanded In-Demand Skills Stream, which now includes 35 additional occupations, particularly in the agriculture, construction and health sectors.

In addition, the OINP program allows candidates to apply without a prior job offer. This is especially important for candidates in the Human Capital Priorities stream, which operates through the Express Entry system.

Alberta Nominee Program (AAIP)

The Alberta Advantage Immigration Program (AAIP) is a strategic initiative of the Government of Alberta to attract skilled workers, entrepreneurs and international graduates whose skills and experience match the needs of the region's economy.

One of the features of the AAIP is its flexibility and diversity of streams, which are tailored to different categories of candidates, including those with an offer from an Alberta employer, as well as those planning to open or acquire a business in the province. The program also supports initiatives to attract skilled workers to rural areas and industries with high labour demand.

Manitoba Provincial Nominee Program (MPNP)

The Manitoba Provincial Nominee Program (MPNP) provides an opportunity for foreign nationals to be nominated by the Province of Manitoba for permanent residence in Canada. The program is designed to attract candidates with skills and experience that meet the needs of the local labour market.

The MPNP is unique in that it focuses on candidates with established ties to the province, such as family, friends, or previous training and employment in Manitoba. The program also provides support for entrepreneurs who are committed to contributing to the region's economy through investment and job creation.

Saskatchewan Provincial Nominee Program (SINP)

The Saskatchewan Immigrant Nominee Program (SINP) provides qualified foreign nationals with the opportunity to be nominated by the Province of Saskatchewan to pursue permanent residence in Canada. The primary objective of the SINP is to meet local labour market needs and stimulate economic development in the region.

New Brunswick Provincial Nominee Program (NBPNP)

The New Brunswick Nominee Program (NBPNP) is a comprehensive tool designed to attract skilled workers and entrepreneurs with the skills needed to advance the province's social and economic development.

A unique feature of the NBPNP is the presence of streams such as the stream for French-speaking skilled workers. The NBPNP also has mechanisms to support entrepreneurs who can make a significant contribution to job creation and innovation in the province. The program actively collaborates with local employers to help them find suitable candidates, including among immigrants.

Nova Scotia Provincial Nominee Program (NSNP)

The Nova Scotia Provincial Nomination Program (NSNP) is a comprehensive initiative designed to support the province’s economic growth by attracting talented professionals and entrepreneurs. Participation in the program provides an opportunity to receive a provincial nomination and apply for permanent residence in Canada. The NSNP covers a variety of candidate categories, including skilled workers, entrepreneurs and recent graduates, offering several streams, each tailored to the specific needs of Nova Scotia’s labour market and business environment.

Newfoundland and Labrador Provincial Nominee Program (NLPNP)

The Newfoundland and Labrador Provincial Nominee Program (NLPNP) is an immigration initiative aimed at attracting skilled workers, entrepreneurs, and recent graduates. The program consists of several streams, each targeting different categories of applicants based on their professional experience and education. The primary requirement for all participants is the intention to live and work in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Prince Edward Island Provincial Nominee Program (PEIPNP)

The Prince Edward Island Nominee Program (PEIPNP) provides international candidates with the opportunity to immigrate to the province through several streams that target different categories of applicants.

The program includes streams for those who already have a job offer from an employer on the island, as well as for entrepreneurs willing to invest in a local business. Successful candidates receive a provincial nomination, which speeds up the process of becoming a permanent resident of Canada.

Yukon Provincial Nominee Program (YNP)

The Yukon Provincial Nominee Program (YNP) aims to attract skilled workers and entrepreneurs to support regional economic development and meet labour needs. The program includes several streams, each targeting different categories of candidates: from skilled trades and workers with critical skills to entrepreneurs willing to invest and grow businesses in Yukon.

The program is a tool for employers in the region, helping them fill vacancies for which they could not find suitable candidates among the local population.

Northwest Territories Provincial Program (NTNP)

The Northwest Territories Provincial Nominee Program (NTNP) provides foreign nationals with the opportunity to be nominated to immigrate to the Northwest Territories of Canada.

The program is designed to attract skilled workers and entrepreneurs to fill the labor shortage in the region. Participation in the NTNP allows candidates to apply for fast-track permanent residence in Canada.

Conclusion

To legally move to Canada, you must choose one of the current immigration programs and meet all the requirements. The process involves several steps, including obtaining a visa, applying for a residence permit, living in the country as a temporary resident, and finally obtaining citizenship.

One way to make the immigration process easier is to use the Express Entry system. It allows candidates to receive an invitation to apply for permanent residency faster.

Overall, immigrating to Canada can be a challenging but interesting and promising process. It is important to thoroughly research all aspects of the move and be prepared for the new challenges and opportunities that life in this country offers.