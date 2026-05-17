Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Canada
  3. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Canada

;
1 property total found
3 bedroom house in LArdoise, Canada
UP UP
3 bedroom house
LArdoise, Canada
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 193 m²
Number of floors 3
40.5 acre Hobby Farm For Sale By Owner in L'Ardoise Richmond County, Cape Breton N.S. 7 minu…
$256,650
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Private seller
Languages
English
Telegram Write in Telegram
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Canada

with Garden
Cheap
Luxury

Guides on Buying Real Estate in Canada

How to Get Canada Citizenship – a Detailed Guide
How to Get Canada Citizenship – a Detailed Guide
How to Become a Canadian Permanent Resident
How to Become a Canadian Permanent Resident
How the Canadian Market has Changed Over 4 Years: Detailed Analytics 2020–2024
How the Canadian Market has Changed Over 4 Years: Detailed Analytics 2020–2024
Сanada Temporary Residence Permit: How to Get One
Сanada Temporary Residence Permit: How to Get One

Frequently asked questions about real estate for sale in Canada

What are the real estate prices in Canada?

5 thousand Canadian dollars (about 3600 US dollars). The cost of property for sale in Canada is greatly influenced by the location and type of property.

In which cities do people buy real estate most often?

Ottawa, Vancouver, Toronto, Manitoba, as well as the provinces of Ontario and Quebec are popular. Property prices in Canada in these regions are increasing every year.

What is included in the package of documents required to buy real estate in Canada?

Those wishing to buy a home in Canada must prepare:
  • passport;
  • bank account statement;
  • contract of sale;
  • assessment by an independent expert;
  • documents confirming the status of the property and the absence of mortgages or other debts on it.

Are foreigners allowed to purchase housing?

According to the law adopted in June 2022, foreign citizens cannot freely buy real estate in Canada, unless they:
  • are students;
  • have a work permit;
  • buy a residential property for the purpose of development (this also applies to companies controlled by foreigners).
Realting.com
Go