Is it realistic to buy an apartment in Bulgaria for $ 15,000? We have found economical options near the coast

It’s getting colder out there and autumn is taking its toll on us. The cold, drizzling rain carries our thoughts to warm, seaside countries, where winters are not so severe, and the autumn months are called the «„velvet season“». Bulgaria is just one of these countries, and it turns out that you can buy an apartment practically on its coast for a mere $ 15,000. In today’s selection we are glad to present you with some economical and quite comfortable housing options, even though some of them still have a few disadvantages that might go unnoticed.

A 19 sq. m apartment that sells for $ 14,071

In the small resort village of Ravda, an apartment with an area of 19 sq. m. is up for sale. The studio is located in a new residential complex just 300 meters from the sea.

The resort village of Ravda is a small paradise for a calm and quiet holiday away from the hustle and bustle. At the same time, restaurants, shops and cafés are just a stone’s throw from it — the village is located in close proximity to the ancient town of Nessebar and 5 kilometers away from the famous «„Sunny Beach“» resort. The international airport is also close — only 30 km away.

The apartment is located on the 2nd floor of a residential building. The living area totals 19 square meters, which include a room with a terrace and a bathroom.

The courtyard of the residential complex has its own swimming pool and a small recreation area.

A 36 sq. m apartment that sells for $ 15,595

An apartment with an area of 36 square meters is up for sale 4 kilometers away from the «„Sunny Beach“» resort. This is a furnished apartment, and kitchen equipment with all the necessary appliances is already installed in the spacious living room.

The residential complex includes an outdoor swimming pool on its territory, as well as a playground and a beautiful, well-groomed area. The ad indicates that there are shops nearby, ample parking.

However, it should be noted that the building does not yet have Act No. 16, which means that it has not yet been put into operation. Perhaps this is precisely why the cost of this apartment is relatively low.

A 25 sq. m apartment that sells for $ 11,706

An apartment of 25 square meters is for sale in the town of Nessebar. The property is located in the residential complex «„Sani Day 6“». This is a closed residential complex, on the territory of which there are 3 swimming pools for adults and children, as well as children’s and sports grounds, a tennis court, shops, a restaurant and a pool bar. Parking is provided for property owners.

The dwelling consists of a spacious furnished living room with a balcony (+ a bathroom). The apartment is sold furnished and equipped.

The announcement states that the complex has Act No. 15, which means that the construction site is suitable for use. However, there is no information on whether Act No. 16 has been received, so you need to be mindful and study all the corresponding documentation before purchasing.

In the town of Nessebar, an apartment of 32 square meters is up for sale. It is a fully furnished apartment with a balcony that opens to beautiful mountain views.

The apartment is located on the 3rd floor of a residential complex that includes an open-air swimming pool, a playground, and free parking.

The complex is located near the coast, in close proximity to the «„Sunny Beach“» resort.

Buying an apartment in Bulgaria now is practically extending your summer for a couple of months every year. However, you should still carefully study all the necessary documentation before buying any property (especially if the price seems very attractive).