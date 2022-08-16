Sandy beaches, awesome nature and delicious food all year round — isn’t it the best place for living? If we add an advanced infrastructure and an opportunity to rent out, we automatically get a perfect investment property. In Spain we found just such an option and it costs only €55,000.

Probably, one of the most popular methods of getting a passive income today is buying a flat in Spain and renting it out. And among very important criteria of such property are a proximity of the sea and an access to all necessary amenities nearby. There are quite a lot of suitable options correlating with the description above in a small town of Torrevieja, and today we are going to show you one of them.

An apartment with a total area of 46 sq.m. is located in the centre of Torrevieja in a new building. In its neighbourhood you will be able to find a lot of shops, cafes, bars and restaurants, and entertainment centres. The beach is within walking distance (500 m., 6-7 minutes on foot). Here is the main promenade of the city which leads to the city centre with its cosy spanish streets full of hundreds of different restaurants and bars, famous shoes brands’ shops and souvenirs. Within the city there is also a water park, amusement parks and diverse shopping malls. Another benefit is the soft mild climate, clean beaches, unique salt lakes, and the biggest number of sunny days in Europe — 320 every year.

The apartment is fully furnished, equipped with household appliances and ready to be lived in. The finishing is of neutral colours, which means almost every buyer will like it. A separated bedroom is made in cream colours, and a living room, combined with a dining area, as well. A small kitchen has everything you need: a cooker, a refrigerator, and a washing machine.

An ad mentions that this is new housing.