Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a spa and a kids' club in the center of Istanbul, Turkey

Kadikoey, Turkey
from € 318,010
About the complex

The residence features indoor and outdoor swimming pools, sunny terraces, a fitness center, a spa, a steam bath, a kids' club and a playground, shops, walking paths, a parking, concierge service.

Completion - December, 2024.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Video intercom
  • Air conditioning
  • Central heating
  • Kitchen cabinetry and appliances (stove, oven,dishwasher, extractor hood)
  • Laminated flooring
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in the city center, close to the bridges, the airport, public transport stops.

