Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a spa and a kids' club in the center of Istanbul, Turkey
from € 318,010
About the complex
The residence features indoor and outdoor swimming pools, sunny terraces, a fitness center, a spa, a steam bath, a kids' club and a playground, shops, walking paths, a parking, concierge service.
Completion - December, 2024.Facilities and equipment in the house
- Video intercom
- Air conditioning
- Central heating
- Kitchen cabinetry and appliances (stove, oven,dishwasher, extractor hood)
- Laminated flooring
The property is located in the city center, close to the bridges, the airport, public transport stops.
New building location
Kadikoey, Turkey
Seller agent
Licence: 1058348
Languages: English, Русский
UAE, Dubai
