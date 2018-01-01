Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a spa and a kids' club in the center of Istanbul, Turkey

Ueskuedar, Turkey

A multifunctional elite residential complex located in one of the most prestigious areas of the Asian side of Istanbul in the Chamlyja district of the Uskudar region.

Residents of this facility will have direct access to exclusive international luxury brands and restaurants that offer delicious world cuisine.

Apartment owners will also be able to use the entertainment and recreation center. It offers a cinema, performances for children and adults, as well as a underwater zoo.

The project attracts attention thanks to developed infrastructure. A huge number of shopping centers, medical and educational institutions, as well as transport hubs that allow you to quickly and easily get to the European side of Istanbul.

The project is a 46-story building, the first 11 floors are occupied by a 5 * hotel, and the rest - 197 apartments ( plans 1 + 1 to 3 + 1 are located, area from 78 to 213 square meters ), and 123 penthouses.

Interior infrastructure: outdoor pool, children's pool, rooftop panoramic pool, fitness center, lobby and hall, reception and concierge, kids club, club lounge with play areas, conference rooms, storage facilities for each unit of real estate, video surveillance 24/7, 24/7, 24-hour security, family entertainment center, cinema, restaurants / cafes, aquarium and ballroom, wellness club / SPA