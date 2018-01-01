  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Turkey
  4. Residential complex New residence with a fitness center near metro stations, parks and restaurants, Istanbul, Turkey

Residential complex New residence with a fitness center near metro stations, parks and restaurants, Istanbul, Turkey

Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 196,500
Share using:
QR
Residential complex New residence with a fitness center near metro stations, parks and restaurants, Istanbul, Turkey
1 / 6
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

We offer quality two-bedroom apartments with balconies.

The residence features a garage and a parking, a kids' park, an around-the-clock fitness center, commercial premises and a conference room.

Completion - 1st quarter of 2023.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Central heating
  • Decorative lighting
  • Security system
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Nearest hospital - 4 minutes
  • Pharmacies - 2 minutes
  • Nearest shopping mall - 7 minutes
  • Banks - 4 minutes
  • Hotels - 2-3 minutes
  • Nearest restaurant - 14 minutes
  • Nearest school - 4 minutes
  • Nearest metro station Seyratepe - 4 minutes
  • Central mosque - 2 minutes
  • Ataturk City Forest - 14 minutes
New building location
Marmara Region, Turkey
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Legend in Mahmutlar
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Residential complex New low-rise residence with swimming pools, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
Residential complex Nedorogie novye apartamenty v Mahmutlare
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Residential complex Proekt roskoshnoy rezidencii - rayon Bagdzhylar Stambul
Akarca, Turkey
Residential quarter Investment Apartments in Demirtas Alanya Close to the Beach
Demirtas, Turkey
You are viewing
Residential complex New residence with a fitness center near metro stations, parks and restaurants, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 196,500
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential complex Stilnyy novyy proekt v rayone Kargydzhak - Alaniya
Akarca, Turkey
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
New apartments for sale in Kargyjak are put up for sale. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 54 to 134 square meters. The distance to the sea is 2000 meters. If you need new apartments among coniferous forests, then you are in Kargyjak: one of the greenest and most picturesque areas of Alanya, 13 km from its center. Kargicak stretches 4 km along the sea and 4 km towards the mountains. In Kargicak, mainly new real estate, the area is young and elite. Many residential complexes on the first line of the sea with direct sea views. At the same time, of course, it is worth considering that new buildings in Kargicak are an excellent investment. District infrastructure: Migros, A101 supermarkets, other shops, gas stations, pharmacy, ATMs, public transport stops, schools, a park with barbecue areas on the promenade, camping and Perle restaurant, Turkish fast food with delivery. A farm bazaar is taking place on Fridays, and a bazaar 1 km from its — square on Tuesdays in neighboring Mahmutlar. There is transport along the promenade, there are taxi services and car rental.
Residential quarter Modern Apartments with Rich Social Amenities in Oba Alanya
Karakocali, Turkey
Oba is a quiet family area of ​​Alanya, ideal for comfortable living with family, recreation, and investment. This object will be located on the territory of 7114 m², it will consist of 5 blocks and 65 apartments of various layouts with a modern design. Distance from the sea is only 2.5 km., and only 3 km. from the center of Alanya. In the construction of this facility, high-quality materials are used, and the territory of the complex boasts of its rich infrastructure, which includes everything you need for comfortable living and recreation all year round. •1+1 from 57m² to 60m²•2+1 from 86m² to 147m²•3+1 from 113m² to 205m²•4+1 from 185m² to 245m² There are also apartments with a garden, a terrace, 2 balconies and penthouses. • Well-groomed green area•Swimming pool•Barbecue area•Fitness room with numerous exercise machines•Sauna•Hamam•Steam room•Massage zones•Children's playground•Parking•Generator•Concierge•Elevator•Security system throughout the complex Start of construction January 2021.Completion of construction November 2022.    
Residential quarter property in Elite Life Residence in Mahmutlar Alanya
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Elite Life Complex is located in the center of Mahmutlar, 25 km from Gazipasa Airport The complex offers high quality of life and comfort The concept of an elite residential complex uses high-quality building materials and technologies (noise insulation system, the best marble) Distance from the sea 350 meters Infrastructure features: - outdoor swimming pool - sun terrace with sun loungers and parasols - barbecue area - children playground - SPA area (Finnish sauna, hammam, massage rooms) - indoor swimming pool - elevator Within walking distance are everything you need for a comfortable life: shops, restaurants, a public bazaar, banks, ATMs, schools and parks and much more ... For more information, write to us or call us, we will try to make your dream come true
Realting.com
Go