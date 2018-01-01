Residential complex New residence with a fitness center near metro stations, parks and restaurants, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 196,500
About the complex
We offer quality two-bedroom apartments with balconies.
The residence features a garage and a parking, a kids' park, an around-the-clock fitness center, commercial premises and a conference room.
Completion - 1st quarter of 2023.Facilities and equipment in the house
- Central heating
- Decorative lighting
- Security system
- Nearest hospital - 4 minutes
- Pharmacies - 2 minutes
- Nearest shopping mall - 7 minutes
- Banks - 4 minutes
- Hotels - 2-3 minutes
- Nearest restaurant - 14 minutes
- Nearest school - 4 minutes
- Nearest metro station Seyratepe - 4 minutes
- Central mosque - 2 minutes
- Ataturk City Forest - 14 minutes
New building location
