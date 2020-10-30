Residential complex Ferreira Cardoso
About the complex
This modern complex with magnificent finishes, combines simple and modern features. It is undergoing a deep renovation and is located near the historic center of Porto, which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
This apartment complex offers all the comforts and conveniences needed to live in the center of the city.
It consists of 1 commercial space and 17 apartments, which are of high quality and comfort.
The complex includes:
- 1 commercial space
- 8 apartments - studios
- 8 apartments - studios with 1 extra room
- 1 apartment with 2 bedrooms
Each apartment is equipped with:
- Air conditioning
- Video intercom
- Security door
- Shower tray
- Natural gas
Kitchens are equipped with the following appliances:
- Stove
- Oven
- Cooker hood
- Dishwasher
- Fridge
- Heat Pump
The complex is located in an area with excellent access to various kinds of trade, restaurants and public transport.
It is located at:
- 350 meters from the metro station Heroismo
- 1 km from the bridge Infante Dom Henrique
- 1,3 km from the historic center of the city
- 1,6 km from famous Ribeira seafront
All rooms in this building are suitable for the program "Golden Visa
Completion is scheduled for December 2023.
|Underground
|350 m
|The airport
|20 000 m