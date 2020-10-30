Residential complex Ferreira Cardoso

This modern complex with magnificent finishes, combines simple and modern features. It is undergoing a deep renovation and is located near the historic center of Porto, which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

This apartment complex offers all the comforts and conveniences needed to live in the center of the city.

It consists of 1 commercial space and 17 apartments, which are of high quality and comfort.

The complex includes:

- 1 commercial space

- 8 apartments - studios

- 8 apartments - studios with 1 extra room

- 1 apartment with 2 bedrooms

Each apartment is equipped with:

- Air conditioning

- Video intercom

- Security door

- Shower tray

- Natural gas

Kitchens are equipped with the following appliances:

- Stove

- Oven

- Cooker hood

- Dishwasher

- Fridge

- Heat Pump



The complex is located in an area with excellent access to various kinds of trade, restaurants and public transport.

It is located at:

- 350 meters from the metro station Heroismo

- 1 km from the bridge Infante Dom Henrique

- 1,3 km from the historic center of the city

- 1,6 km from famous Ribeira seafront

All rooms in this building are suitable for the program "Golden Visa

Completion is scheduled for December 2023.