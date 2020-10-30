  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Portugal
  4. Residential complex Ferreira Cardoso

Residential complex Ferreira Cardoso

Tamega e Sousa, Portugal
from € 215,000
Share using:
QR
Residential complex Ferreira Cardoso
1 / 19
Interactive catalog
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

This modern complex with magnificent finishes, combines simple and modern features. It is undergoing a deep renovation and is located near the historic center of Porto, which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
This apartment complex offers all the comforts and conveniences needed to live in the center of the city. 

It consists of 1 commercial space and 17 apartments, which are of high quality and comfort.

The complex includes:
- 1 commercial space
- 8 apartments - studios
- 8 apartments - studios with 1 extra room
- 1 apartment with 2 bedrooms

Each apartment is equipped with:
- Air conditioning
- Video intercom
- Security door
- Shower tray
- Natural gas

Kitchens are equipped with the following appliances:
- Stove
- Oven
- Cooker hood
- Dishwasher
- Fridge
- Heat Pump


The complex is located in an area with excellent access to various kinds of trade, restaurants and public transport.

It is located at:
- 350 meters from the metro station Heroismo
- 1 km from the bridge Infante Dom Henrique
- 1,3 km from the historic center of the city
- 1,6 km from famous Ribeira seafront

All rooms in this building are suitable for the program "Golden Visa

Completion is scheduled for December 2023.

Interactive catalog
Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², €
Property cost, €
Apartments Studio apartment
Area, m² 42.0 – 47.0
Price per m², € 5 124 – 5 734
Apartment price, € 250 000
Apartments Shop
Area, m² 383.0
Price per m², € 1 761
Apartment price, € 700 000
New building location
Tamega e Sousa, Portugal
Infrastructure nearby
Underground 350 m
The airport 20 000 m
Similar complexes
Residential complex Parque das Nacoes
West, Portugal
from € 2,200,000
Residential complex Alcantara, Lisbon
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Residential quarter Riverside Square
Beato, Portugal
from € 500,000
Residential complex Terra
Aguas Santas, Portugal
from € 349,000
Residential quarter Riverside Urban
Beato, Portugal
from € 435,000
You are viewing
Residential complex Ferreira Cardoso
Tamega e Sousa, Portugal
from € 215,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential complex New building in Portimão
Portimao, Portugal
from € 399,000
180 m² 1 apartment
Completion date: 2023

A new building in a region that extols beauty, wealth, romantic architecture, beaches, fame and prosperity in Portimão!!!

This place stands out for its proximity to several schools, buses, gardens, beach and open areas to enjoy the city.

It is a new building that includes apartments with premium and luxury finishes, ensuring functionality of the interior spaces and comfort.

It has apartments of T2 to T4 typologies, with private areas that range from 83 m² to 180 m² in each section.

The simple premium design ensures practicality and quality.

Its finishes include.
- Heat-cut aluminum frames; 
- Electric blinds; 
- Centralized control for simultaneous lowering of the blinds on all windows and simultaneous switching off of the lights when leaving the apartment; 
- Electric floor heating in the toilet and kitchen; 
- Electric towel rail in the toilet; 
- Pre-installation of air conditioning; 
- Solar panel Thermo Siphon 200/300L; 
- Doors and cabinets are finished with half laminate; 
- Kitchen furniture finished with polylaminate in one or two colors; 
- Electric appliances brand TEKA or similar, including induction hob; 
- Bathroom fixtures Roca or similar; 
- Pameza or similar ceramic tiles; 
- TARKKET wood flooring or similar; 
- Barbecue built into the balcony in the kitchen; 
- Color video intercom; 
- The door with a high level of security at the entrance to the apartment; 
- ORONA elevators with a capacity of 8 people two units; 
- Plastered walls and ceilings and balcony curtains and paint in the color defined by the project; 


 It is located just in:

- 150 m from Fojo kindergarten;
- 900 m from the supermarket;
- 1 km from São Camilo Hospital;
- 1,5 km from Portimão Medical Center;
- 1,5 km from the river Arade.

Completion scheduled for the first quarter of 2023!!!
Residential quarter Riverside Urban
Beato, Portugal
from € 435,000
63 m² 1 apartment
Completion date: 2023

Unique buildings in a new neighborhood on the promenade with a privileged location.

In a quiet and modern area there are about 120 shops, a market, a gym and other services. Just a few minutes from the center of Lisbon, the airport, the park of nations and the Beato creative center.

Apartments with architecture Renzo Piano - a cult Italian laureate of the Pritzker Prize - have premium decoration that contributes to the maximum use of space, natural light, energy stability, acoustic and thermal comfort all year round.

It consists of studios, one- and two-bedroom apartments, ideally designed for modern single or paired living, for life or investment in two different blocks ( A and B ).

The apartments have private parking with a charger for cars and a pantry.

Construction of buildings is planned to be completed by May 2023 
Residential complex Rua Gonçalo Cristóvão
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
from € 235,000
40–80 m² 4 apartmens
Completion date: 2023

The apartment complex is located in the very center of Porto, 550 meters from Trindade Metro Station and 1 km from São Train Station. Bento, which is considered one of the most beautiful in the world.

/ p

Building under construction, with an area of 393 sq.m, just 550 meters from the Trindade metro!

/ p

Cons:

/ p

- 9 two-bedroom apartments,

/ p

- 2 apartments ( 76 sq.m ) with a 35-meter terrace;

/ p

- 6 apartments of 69 sq.m;

/ p

- 1 apartment ( 81 sq.m ) with terrace ( 62 sq.m ).

/ p

The building is located next to the shopping and entertainment area and in total:

/ p

- 1800 m from the promenade;

br /

- 550 m from the metro station Trindade;

br /

- 750 m from the center of Porto;

br /

- 290 m from the nearest supermarket.

/ p

Work started in 2021.

/ p

Completion is scheduled for 2023.

/ p

/ p

 

Realting.com
Go