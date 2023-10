Chakvi, Georgia

from €235,751

Completion date: 2024

We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! Villa among citrus gardens in the picturesque village of Khalo, 20 km from Batumi. Separately standing two-story villa with cozy and spacious layouts from 120 to 315 sq.m. In the finishing and modern architectural design. With its own parking and pool. Gas. 8 km from the local beach. The initial minimum installment is 30% with an installment rate of 9 months. A developed social infrastructure is available in the Chakvi area. Near the villas there is a large water park, educational institutions, medical, botanical garden, cafe and much more for a comfortable stay. Villas are a good solution for permanent residence and investment. The average return per year is 7%. Why is it beneficial for you: - We will select real estate in Georgia for your budget and wishes completely FREE; - The average return on rental apartments in the year is 7-10%. We offer only profitable facilities, both for rental and for permanent residence; - Real estate in Georgia is growing in price by about 16%; - We are an exclusive representative of top developers. We will provide the best facilities at the most favorable prices; - We will help in obtaining a safe transaction and in managing real estate; - Brokers in Georgia, the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Belarus and other countries; - Meet, show and tell everything about real estate and life in this beautiful country; - Legal support from the beginning to the end of the transaction as a gift; - Interest-free comfortable installments. Call or write, we will be happy to advise you for FREE! Let's provide planning options!