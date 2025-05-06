Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of flats and apartments seaview in Tivat Municipality, Montenegro

2 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 1
Real Estate, MontenegroA one bedroom furnished apartment is available for rent in the center…
$1,016
per month
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 3
Three bedroom apartment for rent in a fantastic location in Tivat, Seljanovo.The apartment i…
$1,354
per month
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
