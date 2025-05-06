Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Tivat Municipality
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Apartment

Monthly rent of flats and apartments in Tivat Municipality, Montenegro

Tivat
60
Radovici
7
Donja Lastva
5
76 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 4
Rent Tivat No. 2641. For rent one-room apartment 45m2 in the center of Tivat with a terrace …
$1,655
per month
KAL030 One bedroom apartment in Tivat, for long term rent in Tivat, Montenegro
KAL030 One bedroom apartment in Tivat, for long term rent
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
KAL030 One bedroom apartment in Tivat, for long term rent Monthly price: 600€ Moder…
$648
per month
MAR006 Four Bedroom Apartment in Tivat, Marići – for long term rent in Tivat, Montenegro
MAR006 Four Bedroom Apartment in Tivat, Marići – for long term rent
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 218 m²
MAR006 Four Bedroom Apartment in Tivat, Marići – for long term rent Modern and very sp…
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 3
An exclusive apartment in Elena, the newest residence in Porto Montenegro, offering high-end…
$6,840
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 1
Real Estate, MontenegroA one bedroom furnished apartment is available for rent in the center…
$1,016
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Great location! Two bedroom apartment in Tivat for long term rent! This two bedroom apartme…
$1,084
per month
TIV019 Modern two bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro for long term rent in Tivat, Montenegro
TIV019 Modern two bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro for long term rent
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
TIV019 Modern two bedroom apartment situated in the center of town with surrounding view of…
$1,414
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Donja Lastva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1
A modern and spacious apartment is available for long-term rent in Tivat, Rulina area. This …
$1,026
per month
Apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
Apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Floor 5
Discover the perfect combination of modern luxury and rich maritime heritage with exclusive …
Price on request
Apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
Apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Floor 5
Welcome to the prestigious complex. This is a true architectural wonder that perfectly combi…
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
#Rent_for_year_two_bedrooms_Tivat ID 92 Rent a two-bedroom apartment in Tivat, Lastva Do…
$834
per month
Apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
Apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Floor 5
Discover the refined elegance and exquisite life in the heart of the Bay of Kotor. Located o…
Price on request
1 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 4
Rent Tivat #4433. Long-term rent of one-bedroom apartment. New building. Sea view. The apart…
$1,119
per month
Apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
Apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Floor 5
Discover the perfect combination of modern luxury and rich maritime heritage with exclusive …
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 1
$3,420
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 131 m²
Floor 2
Rental conditions:Price on request – from €500 per dayMinimum rental period: 7 days We prese…
$570
per month
Apartment in Gornja Lastva, Montenegro
Apartment
Gornja Lastva, Montenegro
Floor 2
Discover the epitome of luxurious life in Tivat, Donja Lastva district! This exclusive prope…
Price on request
Apartment in Radovici, Montenegro
Apartment
Radovici, Montenegro
Floor 3
Immerse yourself in the apogee of coastal life with Botanika Apartments located in a prestig…
Price on request
Apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
Apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Floor 5
Welcome to the residential complex in the cozy area of Kava in Tivat, where several apartmen…
Price on request
Studio apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 20 m²
For long term rental - Studio with mezzanine, patio and pool, in Donja Lastva, Tivat   B…
$594
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 68 m²
Floor 3
Seasonal rental – from €200 per day In the heart of the Adriatic’s most prestigious marina –…
$228
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 1
Beautifully furnished apartment in the area of Selyanovo, Tivat, is available for long-term …
$790
per month
Apartment in Radovici, Montenegro
Apartment
Radovici, Montenegro
Floor 4
We present you the embodiment of luxury accommodation, cozy located in the prestigious Marin…
Price on request
DON063 Studio with mezzanine in Tivat, for long term rent. With swimming pool and parking space. in Donja Lastva, Montenegro
DON063 Studio with mezzanine in Tivat, for long term rent. With swimming pool and parking space.
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 21 m²
Floor 2/3
DON063 Studio in Tivat for long term rent! With swimming pool.   This studio is …
$599
per month
3 bedroom apartment in Krasici, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Krasici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
House with 2 residential units for rent in Krasici, municipality of Tivat.The house is locat…
$1,467
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 146 m²
Floor 1
Short-Term and Long-Term Apartment Rental in Porto MontenegroElite Elena Residence – the new…
$5,700
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 146 m²
Floor 1
The elite residence Elena in the Porto Montenegro complex is the perfect choice for families…
$5,700
per month
Apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
Apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Floor 4
We are proud to present a unique new complex in Tivat, which is under construction. Here a l…
Price on request
Apartment in Radovici, Montenegro
Apartment
Radovici, Montenegro
Floor 3
Luxury accommodation in the ideal city by the seaWelcome to Centrale, where modernity meets …
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
Floor 2
Rent Tivat No. 3205. Selyanovo area. Long term 2 bedroom apartment for rent. The apartment h…
$930
per month
Properties features in Tivat Municipality, Montenegro

with Sea view
with Swimming pool