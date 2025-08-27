Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of studios in Tivat Municipality, Montenegro

Studio apartment in Radovici, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Radovici, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
For sale: A brand-new, unused studio apartment in the prestigious Luštica Bay development, T…
$360,741
per month
Studio apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Modern Studio Apartment in Boka Place, Porto Montenegro – Prime Investment Opportunity Di…
$474,782
per month
Studio apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 22 m²
Floor 2/4
This brand new Studio with 22m² of internal space + 9m² mezzanine, located on the 1st floor …
$495
per month
Studio apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 20 m²
For long term rental - Studio with mezzanine, patio and pool, in Donja Lastva, Tivat   B…
$594
per month
DON067 Studio in Tivat, with swimming pool, for long term rent in Tivat, Montenegro
DON067 Studio in Tivat, with swimming pool, for long term rent
Tivat, Montenegro
Area 20 m²
DON067 Studio in Tivat for long term rent! With swimming pool. 550€ monthly This s…
$599
per month
