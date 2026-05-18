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Long-term real estate rentals in Tivat Municipality, Montenegro

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Tivat
108
Donja Lastva
17
Krasici
8
Mrcevac
6
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150 properties total found
4 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
4 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
A spacious and elegant 4-bedroom apartment for rent located in the prestigious Tara building…
$1
per month
VAT
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1 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 3
Long-Term Rent | 1 Bedroom Apartment in the Center of Tivat – Sea View, 50 m²A comfortable 1…
$932
per month
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2 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 96 m²
Floor 3
Long-Term Rent | 2 Bedroom Apartment in Seljanovo, Tivat – 96 m², Pet FriendlyThis spacious …
$1,412
per month
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2 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 75 m²
Rent — New Sea View Apartment in Tivat, Gornji Kalimanj Rent price: €1,500 / month + utiliti…
$1,740
per month
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Commercial property 40 m² in Tivat, Montenegro
Commercial property 40 m²
Tivat, Montenegro
Area 40 m²
Floor 1
Commercial Space for Long-Term Rent — Tivat, SeljanovoCommercial premises of 40 m² available…
$988
per month
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Apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
Apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Stan je funkcionalno organizovan i nalazi se na trećem spratu. Posebnu vrijednost daje prost…
$1,409
per month
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Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Languages
English, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Donja Lastva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 3
Short-Term Rent | 1 Bedroom Apartment in Donja Lastva, Tivat – Sea View, 47 m²This 1-bedroom…
$235
per month
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2 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 60 m²
Floor 2
2 Bedroom Apartment for Rent in Tivat, Mažina – Terrace, 60 m²This 2-bedroom apartment in Ma…
$1,172
per month
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A luxurious two-bedroom apartment 124m2 with an open view of the sea and a swimming pool is for rent in Tivat, Luštica. in Tivat, Montenegro
A luxurious two-bedroom apartment 124m2 with an open view of the sea and a swimming pool is for rent in Tivat, Luštica.
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
A luxurious two-bedroom apartment 124m2 with an open view of the sea and a swimming pool is …
$3,815
per month
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4 bedroom house in Tivat, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 286 m²
For Rent: Modern Smart Villa with Panoramic Bay View — Tivat, MontenegroRent price: €4,500 /…
$5,221
per month
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4 bedroom house in Tivat, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 830 m²
For Rent: Modern Villa with Stunning Sea View — Tivat, MontenegroVilla size: 330 m²Land area…
$4,069
per month
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2 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 6
2 Bedroom Apartment for Rent in Tivat, Seljanovo – 6th Floor, 90 m²Apartment for long-term r…
$1,154
per month
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Krasici, Montenegro
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Krasici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 119 m²
Luxury Duplex Apartment for Sale in Kotor, Montenegro – 119.2 m² with Panoramic Sea Views Th…
$577,186
per month
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House in Tivat, Montenegro
House
Tivat, Montenegro
Izdaje se luksuzna vila u Tivtu – 330 m²   U ponudi je moderna, potpuno nova vila, smještena…
$5,872
per month
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Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Languages
English, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 100 m²
Floor 1
Available for long-term rent: a spacious ground-floor apartment with private entrance and ex…
$1,769
per month
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1 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 2
Long-Term Rent | 1 Bedroom Apartment in Seljanovo, Tivat – Sea View, 49 m²Modern 1-bedroom a…
$1,355
per month
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3 bedroom house in Krasici, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Krasici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 125 m²
Villa structure: 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, terrace-47,80m2, garage-39,56 m2. Pool. The area o…
$2,325
per month
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Agency
GATE Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Experience refined Adriatic living in this luxury 2-bedroom apartment located in Boka Place,…
$3,245
per month
VAT
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3 bedroom house in Tivat, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 110 m²
House for Rent in Tivat — Kava Area, with PoolA beautiful fully furnished house with a priva…
$3,495
per month
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1 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Modern One Bedroom Apartment in Boka Place, Porto Montenegro Discover this spacious and styl…
$2,318
per month
VAT
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1 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 106 m²
Modern One Bedroom Apartment in Boka Place, Porto Montenegro – Prime Investment Opportunity …
$863,451
per month
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2 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Experience refined Adriatic living in this luxury 2-bedroom apartment located in Boka Place,…
$3,245
per month
VAT
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 116 m²
Floor 2
The only available long-term rental in one of Porto Montenegro’s most sought-after residence…
$4,418
per month
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1 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Modern One Bedroom Apartment in Boka Place, Porto Montenegro Discover this spacious and styl…
$2,318
per month
VAT
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2 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 146 m²
Floor 1
The elite residence Elena in the Porto Montenegro complex is the perfect choice for families…
$5,898
per month
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Apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
Apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Area 25 m²
Floor 2
Long-Term Rent — Modern Studio, Mazina, TivatA modern studio apartment for long-term rent in…
$639
per month
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3 room apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Area 110 m²
Floor 2
·       Located in the heart of Porto Montenegro, within the newly developed Boka Place neig…
$4,129
per month
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2 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 164 m²
Floor 3
Looking for a spacious and elegant apartment in Porto Montenegro? This luxurious 164m² apart…
$5,232
per month
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Apartment with a Sea View in Tivat for Rent in Tivat, Montenegro
Apartment with a Sea View in Tivat for Rent
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 3
This apartment is located in Tivat. The sea and the beach are 600m away from the apartment. …
$812
per month
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2 bedroom apartment in Donja Lastva, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Area 70 m²
Floor 2
A spacious and bright apartment in the exclusive Villa Jelena complex, located in the presti…
$1,416
per month
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Property types in Tivat Municipality

apartments
houses
сommercial properties

Properties features in Tivat Municipality, Montenegro

with Mountain view
with Sea view
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