Seaview Duplexes for Sale in Tivat Municipality, Montenegro

6 properties total found
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Krasici, Montenegro
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Krasici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 104 m²
Floor 2
Located on the Luštica peninsula, on the slopes of a hill, a ten-minute drive from the Lušti…
$519,084
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Durasevici, Montenegro
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Durasevici, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
We offer for sale modern townhouses located in a beautiful place – the Luštica Peninsula. Tw…
$249,212
Agency
NLM Consultancy
Languages
English, Crnogorski
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Krasici, Montenegro
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Krasici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 105 m²
Floor 1
Located on the Luštica peninsula, on the slopes of a hill, a ten-minute drive from the Lušti…
$507,799
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Floor 5
Real Estate, MontenegroA modern two-bedroom duplex apartment with an area of 101.5 m² is for…
$485,241
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Krasici, Montenegro
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Krasici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 110 m²
Floor 2
Located on the Luštica peninsula, on the slopes of a hill, a ten-minute drive from the Lušti…
$541,653
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Krasici, Montenegro
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Krasici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 111 m²
Floor 2
Located on the Luštica peninsula, on the slopes of a hill, a ten-minute drive from the Lušti…
$530,368
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski

