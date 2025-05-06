Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Tivat Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. Condo
  6. Sea view

Seaview Condos for Sale in Tivat Municipality, Montenegro

Tivat
10
Donja Lastva
3
10 properties total found
Condo in Tivat, Montenegro
Condo
Tivat, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Number of floors 5
Price on request
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram
Condo 1 bedroom in Tivat, Montenegro
Condo 1 bedroom
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
$128,220
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Condo 2 bedrooms in Gornja Lastva, Montenegro
Condo 2 bedrooms
Gornja Lastva, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 246 m²
Number of floors 3
$482,848
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Condo 2 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Condo 2 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Floor 6/6
$257,672
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Condo 2 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Condo 2 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 66 m²
Floor 2/6
$355,113
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Condo 1 bedroom in Tivat, Montenegro
Condo 1 bedroom
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 1/5
$163,621
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Condo in Mrcevac, Montenegro
Condo
Mrcevac, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 20 m²
Floor 1/4
$89,727
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Condo 1 bedroom in Tivat, Montenegro
Condo 1 bedroom
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Number of floors 5
$1,37M
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Condo 1 bedroom in Tivat, Montenegro
Condo 1 bedroom
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 1/5
Price on request
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Condo 2 bedrooms in Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Condo 2 bedrooms
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
$298,900
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram

