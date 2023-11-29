UAE
Realting.com
Montenegro
Commercial
Tivat Municipality
Commercial real estate in Tivat Municipality, Montenegro
Tivat
19
Krasici
6
Radovici
4
31 property total found
Commercial space for a store or restaurant
Radovici, Montenegro
257 m²
Unique commercial space, ideal for a restaurant or store. We offer for sale a commercial …
€771,000
Agency
First Realty
Languages: English
Office with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Tivat, Montenegro
50 m²
Commercial space from 50 m2 to 222 m2. Perfect infrastructure This club house is located ne…
€750,000
Agency
Velesdar d.o.o.
Languages: English
INVESTMENT IN HOTEL CONSTRUCTION + 1% DISCOUNT FROM US
Krasici, Montenegro
639 m²
Located in the center of the village of Krasici in the municipality of Tivat, on the very se…
Price on request
Agency
Velesdar d.o.o.
Languages: English
Hotel 9 bedrooms
durasevici, Montenegro
15
9
432 m²
4
ID 587 Aparthotel for sale in Tivat, Kalardovo, Brda The hotel consists of 9 apartments: 6…
€990,000
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages: English
Commercial with parking
Tivat, Montenegro
1 400 m²
D11-042. Investment plot in Donja LastvaFor sale - Investment plot in Donja Lastva, Tivat. …
€1,12M
Hotel with sea view, with mountain view, with parking
Krasici, Montenegro
350 m²
The object is located in the village of Krasici, Opshtina Tivat on the first line above the …
€900,000
Agency
First Realty
Languages: English
Commercial with sea view
Krasici, Montenegro
U5-121. Plot in Lustica, Krasici For sale plot what located in the town of Krasici and is o…
€200,000
Hotel 5 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with furniture
durasevici, Montenegro
6
5
360 m²
3
K5-002. Mini hotel on the first line in Djurashevicha, LusticaFor sale Mini hotel by the wat…
€1,57M
Commercial
Tivat, Montenegro
We offer for sale an urbanized plot in the village of Kavach, Tivat district. Asphalt to the…
€105,000
Agency
First Realty
Languages: English
Commercial 1 bedroom
Tivat, Montenegro
1
1
70 m²
We offer for sale an urbanized plot in the suburbs of Tivat (Kavach). The plot of 3320 sq.m.…
€800,000
Agency
First Realty
Languages: English
Commercial real estate
Tivat, Montenegro
12
500 m²
Villa/operating mini-hotel with a total area of 500 sq.m. on a plot of 340 sq.m. on the firs…
€1,35M
Hotel 3 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
3
600 m²
NUM 771 In a quiet area of Tivat, just 700 m away from the sea and the nearest beach,…
€1,40M
Hotel 12 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
12
500 m²
NUM 2674 Four-storey mini-hotel for sale in the city of Tivat. The building with a total are…
Price on request
Commercial with parking, with sea view
Tivat, Montenegro
520 m²
U5-117. Project on Lustica-Tivat-Bogishece.For sale Plot 1150m2. The construction of two bui…
€325,000
Commercial with sea view
Krasici, Montenegro
U5-1015. Land with a finished project of a 5 star hotel For sale Land with a finished projec…
€1
Commercial with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Tivat, Montenegro
363 m²
4
K2-021. Mini Hotel on the First line, TivatMini-hotel for sale on the first line of Tivat, M…
€1,25M
Commercial with sea view
Tivat, Montenegro
U2-342. Urbanized plot with a sea view in TivatFor sale urbanized panoramic plot of 705 m2. …
€240,000
Commercial
Tivat, Montenegro
33 m²
Commercial space for sale in the centre of Tivat, Montenegro. Exquisite location and reduced…
€160,000
Commercial
Tivat, Montenegro
714 m²
For sale a residential building in Tivat, on the main boulevard, right next to elementary an…
€2,30M
Investment with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа
Radovici, Montenegro
Price on request
Investment with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа
Radovici, Montenegro
16 287 m²
Price on request
Hotel 12 bedrooms with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа
Tivat, Montenegro
12
1 110 m²
The distance to the sea is 350m. The total area of 110 square meters.m.including an und…
€1,70M
Hotel 12 bedrooms with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа
Tivat, Montenegro
12
400 m²
€1,30M
Hotel 10 bedrooms with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа
Krasici, Montenegro
10
350 m²
€945,000
Hotel 4 bedrooms with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа
Krasici, Montenegro
4
150 m²
€368,000
Investment with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа
Radovici, Montenegro
3 600 m²
€6,15M
Hotel 12 bedrooms with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа
Tivat, Montenegro
12
1 200 m²
€1,50M
Investment with предоставляется ВНЖ
Tivat, Montenegro
Now Montenegro is the only state in Europe with an existing state investment program for…
€450,000
Hotel 1 bathroom
Tivat, Montenegro
1
44 m²
Boka Place is a new city block in which the atmosphere of celebration and prosperity reigns.…
€317,800
Hotel with terrace
Tivat, Montenegro
600 m²
Comfortable, compact hotel in Tivat, level three stars on the shore of one of the most beaut…
€2,63M
Property types in Tivat Municipality
hotels
investment properties
