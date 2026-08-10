Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Tivat Municipality
  4. Commercial
  5. Investment

Investment property in Tivat Municipality, Montenegro

;
Tivat
3
Investment Delete
Clear all
5 properties total found
Investment 1 150 m² in Tivat, Montenegro
Investment 1 150 m²
Tivat, Montenegro
Area 1 150 m²
Tivat, area on the border with Porto Montenegro Plot of 1240 m2 - for elite construction in…
$765,702
Leave a request
Investment in Tivat, Montenegro
Investment
Tivat, Montenegro
We present for sale an attractive investment project - a land plot with a ready-made plan fo…
$190,007
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Telegram Write in Telegram
Investment in Radovici, Montenegro
Investment
Radovici, Montenegro
Price on request
Leave a request
TekceTekce
Investment in Tivat, Montenegro
Investment
Tivat, Montenegro
Now Montenegro is the only state in Europe with an existing state investment program for obt…
$486,520
Leave a request
Investment 16 287 m² in Radovici, Montenegro
Investment 16 287 m²
Radovici, Montenegro
Area 16 287 m²
Price on request
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Tivat Municipality

сommercial properties
hotels
offices
ready business
Realting.com
Go