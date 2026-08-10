Hotels for sale in Tivat Municipality, Montenegro

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Hotels and hotel rooms in Tivat Municipality, Montenegro

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Tivat
10
Krasici
3
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14 properties total found
Hotel 242 m² in Tivat, Montenegro
Hotel 242 m²
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 242 m²
We offer for sale a registered two-storey residential building with a commercial premises wi…
$1,68M
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Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
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Hotel 179 m² in Tivat, Montenegro
Hotel 179 m²
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 179 m²
Luxury Penthouse with 180° Sea Views in Porto Montenegro – Boka Place Experience life at …
$2,09M
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Hotel 284 m² in Tivat, Montenegro
Hotel 284 m²
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 284 m²
Price: €2,520,000Living Area: 215 m²Terrace Area: 69 m² Discover a luxurious 3-bedroom ap…
$2,93M
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TekceTekce
Hotel 55 m² in Tivat, Montenegro
Hotel 55 m²
Tivat, Montenegro
Area 55 m²
We present for sale an attractive commercial premise with an area of 55 square meters. m wit…
$253,343
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Agency
Monteonline
Languages
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Hotel in Radovici, Montenegro
Hotel
Radovici, Montenegro
Sale of land with a ready-made project of the hotel 5 stars.Located on the Montenegrin penin…
$10,98M
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Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
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Hotel 300 m² in Krasici, Montenegro
Hotel 300 m²
Krasici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 300 m²
Floor 2
Welcome to a slice of paradise nestled along the picturesque coast of Krasici. Positioned ov…
$1,86M
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Hotel 192 m² in Tivat, Montenegro
Hotel 192 m²
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 192 m²
Looking for a high-yield and ready-made investment in the heart of the main mountain resort …
$495,170
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Agency
Monteonline
Languages
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Hotel 1 110 m² in Tivat, Montenegro
Hotel 1 110 m²
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 12
Area 1 110 m²
The distance to the sea is 350m. The total area of 110 square meters.m.including an undergr…
$1,85M
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Hotel 350 m² in Krasici, Montenegro
Hotel 350 m²
Krasici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 10
Area 350 m²
$965,961
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Hotel in Tivat, Montenegro
Hotel
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
In a quiet area of ​​Tivat, just 700 m away from the sea and the nearest beach, a mini-hotel…
$1,63M
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Hotel 401 m² in Tivat, Montenegro
Hotel 401 m²
Tivat, Montenegro
Area 401 m²
Hotel in Tivat 401 m2 is available for sale and long-term rent. For sale is a 4-star mini-h…
$1,70M
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Hotel 150 m² in Krasici, Montenegro
Hotel 150 m²
Krasici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 150 m²
$399,409
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Hotel 570 m² in Tivat, Montenegro
Hotel 570 m²
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 5
Area 570 m²
Number of floors 3
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$1,48M
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Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
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Hotel 750 m² in Tivat, Montenegro
Hotel 750 m²
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 9
Area 750 m²
Tivat, Island of Flowers region. Operating hotel with nine rooms Fully legalized, construct…
$1,08M
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Property types in Tivat Municipality

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