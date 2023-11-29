Hotels for sale in Tivat Municipality, Montenegro

Show property on map Show properties list
13 properties total found
INVESTMENT IN HOTEL CONSTRUCTION + 1% DISCOUNT FROM US in Krasici, Montenegro
INVESTMENT IN HOTEL CONSTRUCTION + 1% DISCOUNT FROM US
Krasici, Montenegro
Area 639 m²
Located in the center of the village of Krasici in the municipality of Tivat, on the very se…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Velesdar d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Hotel 9 bedrooms in durasevici, Montenegro
Hotel 9 bedrooms
durasevici, Montenegro
Rooms 15
Bathrooms count 9
Area 432 m²
Number of floors 4
ID 587 Aparthotel for sale in Tivat, Kalardovo, Brda The hotel consists of 9 apartments: 6…
€990,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Hotel with sea view, with mountain view, with parking in Krasici, Montenegro
Hotel with sea view, with mountain view, with parking
Krasici, Montenegro
Area 350 m²
The object is located in the village of Krasici, Opshtina Tivat on the first line above the …
€900,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Hotel 5 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with furniture in durasevici, Montenegro
Hotel 5 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with furniture
durasevici, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 3
K5-002. Mini hotel on the first line in Djurashevicha, LusticaFor sale Mini hotel by the wat…
€1,57M
Leave a request
Hotel 3 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Hotel 3 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 600 m²
NUM 771 In a quiet area of ​​Tivat, just 700 m away from the sea and the nearest beach,…
€1,40M
Leave a request
Hotel 12 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Hotel 12 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 12
Area 500 m²
NUM 2674 Four-storey mini-hotel for sale in the city of Tivat. The building with a total are…
Price on request
Leave a request
Hotel 12 bedrooms with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа in Tivat, Montenegro
Hotel 12 bedrooms with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 12
Area 1 110 m²
The distance to the sea is 350m. The total area of 110 square meters.m.including an und…
€1,70M
Leave a request
Hotel 12 bedrooms with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа in Tivat, Montenegro
Hotel 12 bedrooms with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 12
Area 400 m²
€1,30M
Leave a request
Hotel 10 bedrooms with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа in Krasici, Montenegro
Hotel 10 bedrooms with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа
Krasici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 10
Area 350 m²
€945,000
Leave a request
Hotel 4 bedrooms with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа in Krasici, Montenegro
Hotel 4 bedrooms with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа
Krasici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 150 m²
€368,000
Leave a request
Hotel 12 bedrooms with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа in Tivat, Montenegro
Hotel 12 bedrooms with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 12
Area 1 200 m²
€1,50M
Leave a request
Hotel 1 bathroom in Tivat, Montenegro
Hotel 1 bathroom
Tivat, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Boka Place is a new city block in which the atmosphere of celebration and prosperity reigns.…
€317,800
Leave a request
Hotel with terrace in Tivat, Montenegro
Hotel with terrace
Tivat, Montenegro
Area 600 m²
Comfortable, compact hotel in Tivat, level three stars on the shore of one of the most beaut…
€2,63M
Leave a request

