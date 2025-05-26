Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Podgorica Capital City
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Houses for Sale in Podgorica Capital City, Montenegro

Podgorica
52
Velje Brdo
3
3 properties total found
2 bedroom house in Bioce, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Bioce, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 99 m²
For all those who want to own their own place in Montenegro, surrounded by fast running rive…
$167,865
Villa 10 bedrooms in Podgorica, Montenegro
Villa 10 bedrooms
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 5
Real Estate, Montenegro, PodgoricaA spacious and luxurious villa located on a 10,000 m² plot…
$4,09M
6 bedroom house in Podgorica, Montenegro
6 bedroom house
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 340 m²
A new house in Montenegro in Podgoritsa is sold with a total area of ​​340m2 on a fence…
$292,883
