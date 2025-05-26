Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Podgorica Capital City, Montenegro

Podgorica
180
Velje Brdo
3
193 properties total found
6 bedroom house in Podgorica, Montenegro
6 bedroom house
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Large two-storey house with an area of 200m2 on a plot of 550m2, Donja Gorica district. The …
$305,437
Villa 3 bedrooms in Podgorica, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Podgorica, Montenegro
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 498 m²
Area of the villa: 498 m2 Land area: 1,057 m2 Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 5 Swimming pool Ga…
$2,09M
2 bedroom apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Floor 1
Duplex apartment in Stara Varoš, 200m from the city center. The area of 84m2, on the ground …
$179,189
1 bedroom apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 40 m²
Podgorica 90000e Old Aerodrom, Normal Company house Apartment 40 m2 furnished, has one b…
$97,870
2 bedroom apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 2
In the heart of a quiet and comfortable area, away from the bustle of the city, you have the…
$162,963
Condo in Podgorica, Montenegro
Condo
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 1/7
text
$106,732
Condo 1 bedroom in Podgorica, Montenegro
Condo 1 bedroom
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 1/4
text
Price on request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Podgorica, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Podgorica, Montenegro
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 498 m²
Luxuriously furnished, modern villa in a quiet part of Podgorica with an outdoor swimming po…
$2,09M
House in Podgorica, Montenegro
House
Podgorica, Montenegro
Area 330 m²
Podgorica Zlatica Bedrooms: 6 Bathrooms: 2 Living area: 330 m2 Plot area: 550 m2 Park…
$378,714
1 room apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 2
Podgorica. Zabelo. Apartment in a new building under construction studio, can be made wit…
$79,928
Villa in Brezine, Montenegro
Villa
Brezine, Montenegro
Property Description Podgorica, Verde Village – Villas …
Price on request
8 bedroom House in Opasanica, Montenegro
8 bedroom House
Opasanica, Montenegro
Rooms 13
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 550 m²
Villa Area: 430 m2 Bedrooms: 6 Bathrooms: 4+1 Living rooms: 3 Dining rooms: 2 Floors: …
$643,858
2 bedroom apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 62 m²
An apartment consisting of two parts with a total area of 62 sq.m. is offered for sale. It i…
$43,180
3 bedroom apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 3
Podgorica   For sale luxury apartment of 103 m2 with three bedrooms in the house Zetag…
$396,729
2 bedroom house in Bioce, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Bioce, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 99 m²
For all those who want to own their own place in Montenegro, surrounded by fast running rive…
$167,865
3 bedroom house in Podgorica, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
Townhouse of 160 m2 on a plot of 181 m2. The main level includes a spacious hall, a bright k…
$194,675
2 bedroom apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 83 m²
Description Podgorica, district Zagorich. Apartment with two bedrooms in a new area, in the …
$143,577
2 bedroom apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 62 m²
A modern, fully furnished two-bedroom apartment of 62 m² is for sale, located in a high-qual…
$130,722
3 bedroom apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 5
The apartment is located on the fifth floor (without elevator) in the Stari Aerodrom area. T…
$71,247
1 bedroom apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 2
Real Estate Montenegro, PodgoricaFor sale: apartment of 38 m² located in the Ljubović neighb…
$119,667
3 bedroom house in Podgorica, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Podgorica, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 170 m²
New luxury house of 170 m2 for sale in Toloshi. It is located on a plot of 490 m2 next to…
$334,876
2 bedroom apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 58 m²
Description Podgorica, the area of ​​the old airfield. Apartment with two bedrooms in a new …
$106,602
2 bedroom apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 79 m²
For sale two-bedroom apartment in Podgorica, Toloska suma. For sale 79 m2 apartment in th…
$253,231
2 bedroom apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 66 m²
Podgorica wandered 66 m2 with two bedrooms. The apartment was recently completely repa…
$148,774
2 bedroom apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Floor 1
Two-Bedroom Apartment of 68 m² for Sale – Podgorica, at the Foot of Gorica Hill, Atinska Str…
$240,247
2 bedroom apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 71 m²
Description Podgorica, district of City Quart. Apartment with two bedrooms in a new area, in…
$200,014
4 bedroom house in Podgorica, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
The house has a total area of 200m2 on a plot of 604m2. Separate floors, external staircase.…
$239,985
1 bedroom apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 41 m²
Podgorica New house in Maslina, Podgorica, combines harmony of tradition and modern design.…
$79,332
3 bedroom townthouse in Podgorica, Montenegro
3 bedroom townthouse
Podgorica, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 106 m²
Podgorica 220,000 e Townhouse 106 m2 with a courtyard. Two-level townhouse with three b…
$228,444
1 bedroom apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 5/10
Studio apartment of 49m2 for sale, in Central Point. It is located on the 5th floor (not the…
$141,680
