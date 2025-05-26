Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Podgorica Capital City, Montenegro

65 properties total found
6 bedroom house in Podgorica, Montenegro
6 bedroom house
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Large two-storey house with an area of 200m2 on a plot of 550m2, Donja Gorica district. The …
$305,437
Villa 3 bedrooms in Podgorica, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Podgorica, Montenegro
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 498 m²
Area of the villa: 498 m2 Land area: 1,057 m2 Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 5 Swimming pool Ga…
$2,09M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Podgorica, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Podgorica, Montenegro
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 498 m²
Luxuriously furnished, modern villa in a quiet part of Podgorica with an outdoor swimming po…
$2,09M
House in Podgorica, Montenegro
House
Podgorica, Montenegro
Area 330 m²
Podgorica Zlatica Bedrooms: 6 Bathrooms: 2 Living area: 330 m2 Plot area: 550 m2 Park…
$378,714
Villa in Brezine, Montenegro
Villa
Brezine, Montenegro
Property Description Podgorica, Verde Village – Villas …
Price on request
8 bedroom House in Opasanica, Montenegro
8 bedroom House
Opasanica, Montenegro
Rooms 13
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 550 m²
Villa Area: 430 m2 Bedrooms: 6 Bathrooms: 4+1 Living rooms: 3 Dining rooms: 2 Floors: …
$643,858
2 bedroom house in Bioce, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Bioce, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 99 m²
For all those who want to own their own place in Montenegro, surrounded by fast running rive…
$167,865
3 bedroom house in Podgorica, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
Townhouse of 160 m2 on a plot of 181 m2. The main level includes a spacious hall, a bright k…
$194,675
3 bedroom house in Podgorica, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Podgorica, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 170 m²
New luxury house of 170 m2 for sale in Toloshi. It is located on a plot of 490 m2 next to…
$334,876
4 bedroom house in Podgorica, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
The house has a total area of 200m2 on a plot of 604m2. Separate floors, external staircase.…
$239,985
3 bedroom townthouse in Podgorica, Montenegro
3 bedroom townthouse
Podgorica, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 106 m²
Podgorica 220,000 e Townhouse 106 m2 with a courtyard. Two-level townhouse with three b…
$228,444
Villa 8 bedrooms in Velje Brdo, Montenegro
Villa 8 bedrooms
Velje Brdo, Montenegro
Rooms 13
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 600 m²
Land area: 32,000 m2 Area of ​​the villa: 600 m2 Bedrooms: 8 Bathrooms: 5 Garage Riv…
$1,41M
3 bedroom house in Podgorica, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale a family house in the village.Horns, 5 minutes from Podgorica! The area of the hous…
$140,599
House in Podgorica, Montenegro
House
Podgorica, Montenegro
For sale is a 25,000m2 plot of land near the Podgorica Airport, with an impressive 13,000m2 …
Price on request
6 bedroom house in Podgorica, Montenegro
6 bedroom house
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 2
The house is 400 m2. Located in Podgorica, the area is the border of Zelenika and Daibabe, j…
$492,096
5 bedroom house in Podgorica, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 326 m²
Number of floors 1
The two houses are being sold together. New house with an area of 160m2 (ground + attic) on …
$245,033
7 bedroom house in Podgorica, Montenegro
7 bedroom house
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 550 m²
Number of floors 3
Several houses on a plot with a total area of 550 m2. It is located in Podgorica, in the ver…
$1,60M
House in Podgorica, Montenegro
House
Podgorica, Montenegro
For sale is a building plot with business and warehouse space, located directly next to the …
$813,738
5 bedroom house in Podgorica, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Podgorica, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Floor 1/2
Sale Podgorica No. 2907. Two-storey house for sale in Podgorica. The house consists of 5 bed…
$324,527
Villa 4 bedrooms in Podgorica, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
the opportunity to take advantage of city life, but at the same time enjoy the peace and fre…
$786,512
5 bedroom house in Podgorica, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
For sale a spacious and functional family house in Podgorica, with a living area of 240m² an…
$376,098
5 bedroom house in Podgorica Capital City, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Podgorica Capital City, Montenegro
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Floor 2/2
Sale 2790. House for sale 300 square meters located in Donji Kokotika (Podgorica) on a plot …
$570,702
5 bedroom house in Podgorica, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Podgorica, Montenegro
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 578 m²
Main building: 492 m2 Auxiliary building: 86 m2 Plot area: 1,662 m2 Bedrooms: 5+2 Bathro…
Price on request
House in Podgorica, Montenegro
House
Podgorica, Montenegro
Area 300 m²
Podgorica House 300 m2 on a plot of 500 m2 The house consists of three separate apartments…
$404,969
5 bedroom house in Podgorica, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 2
Two-storey house 210m2, plot 500m2. The house has 2 bathrooms. 1st floor: two rooms and a ki…
$292,013
2 bedroom house in Velje Brdo, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Velje Brdo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
The house is one-storey with an area of 82m2 on a rectangular plot of 870m2. The house is co…
$144,073
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Podgorica, Montenegro
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Podgorica, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 739 m²
Number of floors 2
#Podgorica #Selling #House   A chic two -story house of the Dolyana (Murtovin) distric…
$400,550
6 bedroom house in Podgorica, Montenegro
6 bedroom house
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 1
The house is located in the Old Aerodrom area. House 220m2 on a plot of 405m2: 6 bedrooms, 2…
$350,836
3 bedroom house in Podgorica Capital City, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Podgorica Capital City, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
House for sale in pos Velje Brdo, Podgorica. The total area of the house is about 100m2 on a…
$78,952
Villa in Podgorica Capital City, Montenegro
Villa
Podgorica Capital City, Montenegro
Area 184 m²
$1,44M
