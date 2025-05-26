Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Podgorica Capital City
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Podgorica Capital City, Montenegro

Podgorica
52
Velje Brdo
3
6 properties total found
2 bedroom house in Bioce, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Bioce, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 99 m²
For all those who want to own their own place in Montenegro, surrounded by fast running rive…
$167,865
5 bedroom house in Podgorica, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
For sale a spacious and functional family house in Podgorica, with a living area of 240m² an…
$376,098
3 bedroom house in Podgorica, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
For sale is the first floor of a house with a total area of ​​107m², located in a quiet and …
$119,667
5 bedroom house in Podgorica, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Podgorica, Montenegro
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 960 m²
Number of floors 3
Selling ID3705. Luxury villa for sale in Tolosa, Podgorica. On a plot of 1000 m2 there is a …
$2,09M
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Podgorica, Montenegro
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 4
For sale: Fully furnished duplex on the Morača riverbank, Podgorica.The apartment is a two-b…
$307,716
Villa 10 bedrooms in Podgorica, Montenegro
Villa 10 bedrooms
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 5
Real Estate, Montenegro, PodgoricaA spacious and luxurious villa located on a 10,000 m² plot…
$4,09M
