Villas for sale in Podgorica Capital City, Montenegro

Podgorica
10
15 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Podgorica, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Podgorica, Montenegro
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 498 m²
Area of the villa: 498 m2 Land area: 1,057 m2 Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 5 Swimming pool Ga…
$2,09M
Agency
Montenegro Sotheby's Realty „Luxury Properties“ DOO
Languages
English
Villa in Brezine, Montenegro
Villa
Brezine, Montenegro
Property Description Podgorica, Verde Village – Villas …
Price on request
Villa 8 bedrooms in Velje Brdo, Montenegro
Villa 8 bedrooms
Velje Brdo, Montenegro
Rooms 13
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 600 m²
Land area: 32,000 m2 Area of ​​the villa: 600 m2 Bedrooms: 8 Bathrooms: 5 Garage Riv…
$1,41M
Agency
Montenegro Sotheby's Realty „Luxury Properties“ DOO
Languages
English
Villa 4 bedrooms in Podgorica, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
the opportunity to take advantage of city life, but at the same time enjoy the peace and fre…
$786,512
Agency
Adria Stone
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
Villa in Podgorica Capital City, Montenegro
Villa
Podgorica Capital City, Montenegro
Area 184 m²
$1,44M
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 3 bedrooms in Podgorica, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Podgorica, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 162 m²
Contemporary, modernly equipped three-bedroom villa with a swimming pool and private courtya…
$787,878
Agency
Montenegro Sotheby's Realty „Luxury Properties“ DOO
Languages
English
Villa 4 bedrooms in Podgorica, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Podgorica, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 223 m²
Net Area: 223 m2 Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 2+1 Land area: 688 m2 Garage Contemporary, m…
$900,836
Agency
Montenegro Sotheby's Realty „Luxury Properties“ DOO
Languages
English
Villa 4 bedrooms in Podgorica, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 308 m²
Discover this exceptional 4-bedroom house in Tolosi, a peaceful suburb of Podgorica, only a …
$786,512
Agency
Adria Stone
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
Villa 8 bedrooms in Opasanica, Montenegro
Villa 8 bedrooms
Opasanica, Montenegro
Rooms 13
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 550 m²
Villa Area: 430 m2 Bedrooms: 6 Bathrooms: 4+1 Living rooms: 3 Dining rooms: 2 Floors: 3 + at…
$643,858
Agency
Montenegro Sotheby's Realty „Luxury Properties“ DOO
Languages
English
Villa 10 bedrooms in Podgorica, Montenegro
Villa 10 bedrooms
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 5
Real Estate, Montenegro, PodgoricaA spacious and luxurious villa located on a 10,000 m² plot…
$4,09M
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Villa in Podgorica, Montenegro
Villa
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 6
Area 492 m²
Offered for sale is a new luxury villa, surface area 492 m2, with swimming pool, additional …
Price on request
Agency
Montenegro Sotheby's Realty „Luxury Properties“ DOO
Languages
English

