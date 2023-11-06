Modern 1-bedroom apartment with Mountain view

Discover your dream living space in the heart of Budva with this stunning 1-bedroom apartment for sale. Located in Budva, Mainski put, this newly constructed unit offers a spacious layout spanning 82 square meters. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor of a 6-story building.

The apartment features a contemporary design and comes complete with a generous terrace, perfect for enjoying your morning coffee or watching the sunset. With 800 meters to the sea and 500 meters to the city center, you’ll relish the convenience of this prime location.

Inside, you’ll find a comfortable bedroom, a modern bathroom, and an open living area that seamlessly blends the kitchen, dining, and lounge spaces. The apartment is in pristine condition, ready to welcome you with its fresh, new-build charm.

Seize the perfect investment opportunity! As the complex is currently under construction, now is the time to secure a property at a favorable price point before completion.

Don’t miss the opportunity to make this your own. Flexible payment plans are available. Immerse yourself in the Budva lifestyle — contact us today to schedule a viewing of this exceptional property.