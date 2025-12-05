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Residential complex Villas and Townhouses in Kavac

Kavac, Montenegro
from
$385,054
;
12
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ID: 38151
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 36
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 27/06/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Kotor Municipality
  • Village
    Kavac

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area

Additionally

  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

A modern, gated premium-class residential community located on a picturesque hillside with panoramic views of the sea, mountains, and surrounding nature. The project covers an area of approximately 23,000 m² and includes modern townhouses and detached villas with private land plots. Plot sizes range from 200 to 1,200 m², and each residence is designed to maximize panoramic sea views and ensure a high level of privacy. The architectural concept of the complex is based on a modern Mediterranean style using eco-friendly and energy-efficient materials. The construction utilizes high-reliability reinforced concrete structures, energy-efficient insulation systems, impact-resistant panoramic windows, and modern engineering solutions for comfortable year-round living. The project offers various property formats: Townhouses for 2 and 4 families with areas ranging from 120 to 130 m²Villas with areas ranging from 176 to 220 m²Private land plots from 200 to 1,200 m²Panoramic terraces with sea viewsParking spaces for each houseThe price of the properties includes full finishing, engineering systems, equipped bathrooms, site landscaping, parking spaces, plot greenery, and preparation of the houses for comfortable living. Buyers also have access to individual interior and exterior design solutions, as well as additional options, including a swimming pool, sauna, gym, landscape design, and turnkey furniture packages. The location of the complex provides quick access to key locations in the Bay of Kotor. Tivat, Kotor, Tivat International Airport, prestigious yacht marinas, beaches, restaurants, and all necessary infrastructure for a comfortable life and vacation are just a few minutes away. Project advantages: Gated communityPanoramic sea and mountain viewsModern architectureEnergy-efficient construction technologiesEnvironmentally friendly materialsPanoramic glazingFlexible layout optionsPossibility of individual house customizationHigh investment potentialProximity to Tivat, Kotor, and the international airportThe project combines the privacy of suburban living, modern construction technologies, and a convenient location in one of the most sought-after regions of Montenegro.

Location on the map

Kavac, Montenegro
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Residential complex Villas and Townhouses in Kavac
Kavac, Montenegro
from
$385,054
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