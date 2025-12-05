Residential complex The Peaks

The Peaks — the first golf residence in Montenegro The Peaks is the most prestigious and private district within the large-scale resort complex Luštica Bay on the Luštica peninsula, between the Adriatic Sea and the Bay of Kotor. The project is designed as a unique combination of luxury lifestyle, nature, and modern Mediterranean architecture. The main concept of The Peaks is living in harmony with the landscape, the sea, and world-class golf culture. This is the first residential golf community in Montenegro, built around an 18-hole golf course designed by the legendary company Gary Player Design. Thanks to its elevated location, the residences offer panoramic views of the Adriatic, mountains, and the Bay of Kotor. The architecture of the project is inspired by traditional Mediterranean villages: natural stone, wood, warm textures, and a seamless connection between indoor and outdoor spaces create the atmosphere of a secluded premium resort. The Peaks includes a collection of apartments, townhouses, and private villas with spacious terraces, gardens, and pools. All properties are designed with an emphasis on indoor-outdoor living — large panoramic windows, open lounge areas, views of the sea and golf course become part of everyday life. Natural materials and premium brand appliances are used in the finishes, including kitchens with Miele appliances. Residents of The Peaks get access to the entire infrastructure of Luštica Bay: — private beaches and beach clubs — international-level yacht marina — restaurants, cafes, and boutiques — The Chedi Hotel 5★ — wellness & spa facilities — sports infrastructure, padel and tennis courts — hiking trails and outdoor activities — rental management and concierge service The project is located just 15 minutes from Tivat Airport and is considered one of the most promising investment destinations on the Adriatic. Due to the limited number of properties, the development of golf infrastructure, and Montenegro's status as a rapidly growing luxury destination, real estate in The Peaks demonstrates high potential for value growth and investment attractiveness.