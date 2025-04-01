  1. Realting.com
  Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Prodaju – Centar, Cetinje

Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Prodaju – Centar, Cetinje

3 Sportski centar, Montenegro
from
$110,319
;
6
ID: 28176
Last update: 01/10/2025

About the complex

Prodajem jednosoban stan (45m2) u novogradnji na Cetinju, naselje Gruda. Stan je kompletno opremljen. Posjeduje balkon i istočno je orjentisan i nalazi se na prizemlju. U cijenu je uključeno parking mjesto ispred zgrade i ostava (10m2) koja se nalazi u podrumu.  

3 Sportski centar, Montenegro
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Prodaju – Centar, Cetinje
3 Sportski centar, Montenegro
from
$110,319
